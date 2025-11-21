Doctor served notice, ordered to vacate quarters in Shamli after dance video goes viral

A doctor at the Kandhla Community Health Centre (CHC) in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district has been served a show-cause notice and he has been ordered to vacate his government-allotted quarters after a video of him dancing with a woman inside the hospital’s residential building went viral. Health authorities have also initiated a formal inquiry into the incident. Shamli chief medical officer has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter. (For representation)

The video shows Dr Afkar Siddiqui dancing with a woman in what was said to be a room on the upper floor of the hospital’s residential building. The clip, reportedly recorded during the couple’s post-engagement celebrations, spread quickly across social media platforms and became a subject of public discussion.

Taking cognisance, Shamli chief medical officer (CMO) ordered an immediate investigation. At the same time, CHC superintendent Dr Virendra Singh issued a show-cause notice to Dr Siddiqui and directed him to vacate the government accommodation, terming the act inappropriate and against the dignity of the hospital.

Health department officials said the video appeared to have been shot on the upper floor of the hospital building. The visuals triggered concern within the department over the misuse of government facilities and the potential impact on the institution’s reputation.

Dr Singh confirmed that the doctor’s written explanation had been forwarded to higher authorities and the state administration. Further action would follow government directives. Meanwhile, senior doctors at the hospital refrained from commenting publicly on the issue. Dr Siddiqui, who features in the viral clip, has not issued any statement regarding the incident.