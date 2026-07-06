Donation theft case ‘extremely painful, shameful’: Ram temple trust treasurer

Ahead of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust meeting in Ayodhya on Monday to discuss the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, trust’s treasurer Govind Dev Giri on Sunday issued an open letter to devotees, describing the donation theft case as “extremely painful and shameful.” Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri (File)

The letter comes amid questions being raised over Giri’s role following the surfacing of the alleged donation embezzlement case.

In the letter, Giri clarified his position and responsibilities as the trust’s treasurer, stating that he had never accepted any donation or offering in cash except on two occasions — one involving ₹99,000 and the other a 1kg silver brick, both of which, he said, were deposited in the bank.

“The case of donation theft at Ram Mandir is extremely painful and shameful. It has hurt the sentiments of crores of Ram devotees,” he said.

Clarifying his role, he said he had never sought to become a member of the trust.

He also said all expenditure on behalf of the trust was made directly through bank transactions and that his signature was not required for such payments.

Giri further said the trust’s income and expenditure were subject to regular audits. A chartered accountant visits Ayodhya during the last eight to ten days of every month to examine the accounts, he added.