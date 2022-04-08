Don’t use bulldozers against shops, huts of the poor: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials of the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that bulldozers are not used to demolish shops and hutments of the poor.

While reiterating the government’s resolve of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, CM Yogi Adityanath underlined the need to be sensitive to the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden, a government spokesman said in a statement.

In the last five years, he added, this has been the basic mantra of his government and the same shall be followed in the second innings, too.

He added that while on one hand welfare schemes for the poor were being implemented, the state government was leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the criminals are reined in, the statement said.

“The impact of the government is understandable from the fact that in the last fortnight, around 80 criminals have surrendered before the police. Fear of the bulldozer is also writ large on the mafia and illegal squatters,” the statement added.

The statement further said the demolition of buildings, constructed illegally by mafia and criminals, in the state is going on.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has given clear instructions that the bulldozer will not run on the shops, houses or huts of the poor, but strict action should be taken against the illegal property of the mafia, according to the statement.

He also said that prompt action should be taken against those who encroach on the property of the poor. The chief minister also made it clear that no complaint with regard to this should come to him.