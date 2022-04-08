Don’t use bulldozers against shops, huts of the poor: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials of the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that bulldozers are not used to demolish shops and hutments of the poor.
While reiterating the government’s resolve of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, CM Yogi Adityanath underlined the need to be sensitive to the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden, a government spokesman said in a statement.
In the last five years, he added, this has been the basic mantra of his government and the same shall be followed in the second innings, too.
He added that while on one hand welfare schemes for the poor were being implemented, the state government was leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the criminals are reined in, the statement said.
“The impact of the government is understandable from the fact that in the last fortnight, around 80 criminals have surrendered before the police. Fear of the bulldozer is also writ large on the mafia and illegal squatters,” the statement added.
The statement further said the demolition of buildings, constructed illegally by mafia and criminals, in the state is going on.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has given clear instructions that the bulldozer will not run on the shops, houses or huts of the poor, but strict action should be taken against the illegal property of the mafia, according to the statement.
He also said that prompt action should be taken against those who encroach on the property of the poor. The chief minister also made it clear that no complaint with regard to this should come to him.
-
Rajasthan: Curfew extended till April 10 in violence-hit Karauli
The curfew in violence-hit Karauli of Rajasthan was extended till April 10 on Thursday as a precautionary measure. However, the curfew will be relaxed by three hours from Friday. The curfew was imposed after incidents of arson and vandalism on Saturday in the wake of stone-pelting at a bike rally on Nav Samvatsar (Hindu New Year). The bike rally was passing through a Muslim-dominated area. Around 35 people were injured in the violence.
-
Allies JD(U), BJP clash again on CM face
A day after the results of election to 24 Bihar Legislative Council seats were announced, a war of words again erupted on Friday between BJP and JD(U), the key constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state. The first salvo was fired by JD(U)'s parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha. BJP's state unit president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal was quick to respond. Jaiswal, however, also took a dig at Kushwaha.
-
HC raises environmental concerns on destruction of seized liquor, flags use of minors in smuggling
It is not just the consumption of liquor that is hazardous to health, so is the destruction of illicit liquor seized by the authorities without assessing environmental impact in the vicinity, the Patna High Court has said while also deploring the involvement of minors and vehicles with fake number plates in smuggling of liquor. The matter will be next heard next week.
-
HC takes suo motu cognisance of dog attack on siblings in Lucknow
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has taken suo motu cognizance of the stray dogs' attack on a minor brother–sister duo in the state capital leading to the boy's death and serious injuries to the sister. A bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi said: “Nothing can be more pain giving for a human being than to learn a human life being lost in such a manner.”
-
Stage set for Agra-Firozabad MLC seat election
Polling parties began moving from Sadar tehsil in Agra, on Friday, to the 16 centres for the elections of the member of the legislative council (local bodies) of Agra-Firozabad constituency to be held on Saturday. Five candidates, including two from BJP and Samajwadi Party, are in the contest, besides three independent candidates.
