Don’t worry, every victim’s problem will be resolved: Yogi at Janata Darshan

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, reiterated his government’s commitment to prioritising resolution of people’s issues and urged citizens not to worry, assuring them that every victim’s problem will be addressed. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath embraces a child during Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur on Monday. (ANI Photo)

“Addressing and resolving people’s problems at any cost is the priority of our government,” said. Adityanath who met about 300 people at the Janata Darshan organised at Gorakhnath Temple, where he heard their problems, and referred their applications to the officials with the necessary instructions, according to an official statement.

The CM said effective action will be ensured in every case. Those who do not have permanent houses will get a house under PM-CM Awas Yojana. For those who need treatment, arrangements will be made for their complete treatment. He said lack of money will not be allowed to come in the way of treatment.

On the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan, chief minister Yogi Adityanath worshipped Lord Mahadev and prayed for the peace, prosperity and welfare of mankind.

In matters related to police and revenue, the CM instructed officials to resolve every matter quickly and directed them to teach a befitting lesson to those who occupy land illegally.

He also instructed officials to get Ayushman cards made for all the needy.

Some women had come with their children to the Janata Darshan. The CM motivated these children to study and gave them his blessings. Inputs from PTI