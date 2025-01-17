Double murder rocks Malihabad: Woman, daughter found dead with throats slit

In a horrific double murder in Lucknow’s Malihabad town, a 25-year-old woman and her seven-year-old daughter were found dead in their house with their throats slit on Thursday afternoon. The police launched a manhunt to nab the killers. Senior police officers, including the DCP, rushed to the site with forensic experts and a dog squad.

The incident came to light when the door of the house was not opened till late morning. The woman’s father, Siddhnath, arrived there with his grandson, Devansh, and entered the house using a ladder.

They found Geeta and her daughter Deepika lying in a pool of blood in their room. Siddhnath raised an alarm, bringing neighbours and the police to the scene.

“The victims have been identified as Geeta and her daughter Deepika. Both were brutally murdered by slitting their throats. We are investigating all possible leads, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the perpetrators,” stated DCP (west) Vishwajeet Srivastava.

The incident took place in Ishapur village, approximately 40 km from Lucknow. Geeta was living in her husband Prakash Kanojia’s house with her two children. While Kanojia, who works in Mumbai as a laundryman, had left for work 15 days ago, his son, Devansh, was staying at his grandparents’ house in Dilawarnagar.

On Wednesday night, Devansh insisted on speaking to his mother but his calls went unanswered. Concerned, he and his grandfather visited the house the next day, only to discover the horrifying scene.

Senior police officers, including the DCP, rushed to the site with forensic experts and a dog squad. Initial findings confirmed that the woman and her daughter had been killed with a sharp-edged weapon. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination, and teams had been formed to investigate the motive behind the crime and apprehend the culprits.