Double-engine govt in Guj supported everyone, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday exhorted people of Gujarat to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly elections, saying that its government worked for the development of the state whereas the Congress had limited agenda and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) played with public sentiments.

“The Congress and AAP governments failed to provide security to the people in the states where they are in power, whereas UP has become free from riots after the BJP came to power. Criminal elements who indulged in riots and arson are now selling vegetables. Only the BJP government takes strict action against criminals,” he said.

Addressing public meetings in Aravalli, Banaskantha, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara districts of Gujarat on Thursday, Adityanath said: “Today is an important day as voting is underway for the first phase of the polls while Gujarat’s pride - Prime Minister Narendra Modi - has become the head of G-20 countries. It shows his leadership and India’s increasing reputation at the global level.”

India has replaced the UK to become the fifth largest economy and is also leading the G-20, which is the group of 20 most powerful countries that control 80% of the world’s resources, he said.

Under the capable leadership of the Prime Minister, the idea of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’ is being realised, and the country is now free of terrorism, separatism and naxalism.

Maintaining that Gujarat is touching new heights of development, Yogi said:

“The new BJP government led by Bhupendra Patel will increase the health insurance coverage under Ayushman Bharat from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. The double-engine government in Gujarat supported everyone, including farmers, traders, youths, labourers and poor people by launching various welfare schemes.”

Adityanath further said, “During the Covid-19 pandemic, India provided free tests, treatment, and vaccine in addition to free rations to 80 crore people. Had the Congress government been in power, none of these facilities could have bene provided to the people.”

“The hard work and efforts of farmers have made Gujarat’s Banas Dairy the largest dairy in Asia. The state has demonstrated how transformation is possible even in challenging conditions. Banaskantha is a living example of this. The lives of thousands of farmers have been changed by this dairy, which was established 50 years ago and has expanded to become Asia’s largest dairy,” Yogi said while addressing a public meeting in Banaskantha.

“The dairy is protecting cows. There can never be a shortage on the land where ‘Gau Mata’ is protected. Gujarat is a land filled with virtues,” he added.

He said the BJP would form the government with a historic victory in Gujarat. “In the new India under the BJP, faith is respected, livelihood of every person is safeguarded and security is also guaranteed to everyone,” said the UP chief minister.