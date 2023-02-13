Dr Ambedkar is like God to me: President Murmu at BBAU convocation

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is like a God to her and it is because of him that she is here. She said it was a proud moment for her to address students at a convocation in a university that is named after Babasaheb.

“Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had done something because of which I am standing in front of you today,” said the President while speaking at the 10th convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow.

Exhorting students to draw inspiration from the life of Dr Ambedkar, which can help them achieve difficult goals, the President said as much as there was struggle in his life, his work was equally remarkable.

She said the life of Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of independent India and the country’s first law and justice minister, was based on values and principles. “Dr Ambedkar used his personal accomplishments to bring about reform in the society and worked for social welfare,” she said.

Inaugurating the Birsa Munda Student Activity Centre at the university, the President said she was pleased that the university named it after Bhagwan Birsa Munda whose life is a source of inspiration for the youth.

Equipped with various sports facilities, the centre will help in physical fitness of the students as well as in their all-round development, she said. Referring to just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit (UPGIS), the President urged students to get involved and use their full potential for the development of the changing state and the country.

“Only yesterday (February 12), I attended the closing ceremony of UPGIS. A favourable investment environment has been created for investors in Uttar Pradesh. The time has come to connect our educational institutions with this conducive atmosphere. Do innovative research and create an incubation centre for start-ups. India is the country with the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world. Universities are expected to take advantage of this ecosystem and encourage students for research and innovation.”

“In the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, special emphasis has been laid on the need for research and innovation. The NEP aims at making India a knowledge superpower by emphasising skill-based education and having multidisciplinary approach,” the President added.

Murmu heaped praise on meritorious girl students. She said 60 percent of the gold medallists at the university are girl students. She congratulated all the students and extended special appreciation to girls. “Whatever you all want to become in life, try from today itself,” she said.

The President asked students to take up teaching as a profession. She said, “Some of you will get private, some others will get government jobs while some will become entrepreneurs. I want some children to become good teachers and professors too. It is very important to have good teachers in a good education system. The NEP 2020 emphasises that teachers should be at the heart of the education system. Hence, teachers and teaching profession must get proper respect.”

The President told students that as they were about to enter a challenging and competitive world, they must try to exploit their complete potential to take the country on the path of development.

“At the same time, it is very important to stay connected with your values and culture. Only then one can live a meaningful life. This time of ‘Amrit Kaal’ is of progressiveness,” she said.

Earlier, vice chancellor of BBAU Prof Sanjay Singh presented the welcome speech and academic report. Chancellor of the university Prakash C Bartunia, U.P. governor Anandiben Patel and state higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay were also present on the occasion.

3,808 students awarded degrees

A total of 3,808 students of 2021 and 2022 sessions were awarded degrees at the convocation. These students were from 38 departments from the university’s 17 schools of studies. Of them, 1,265 of bachelor’s, 2,085 of master’s, 129 of PhD, 28 of MPhil, 46 of integrated course, 24 of certificate course, 153 of diploma course and 78 of PG diploma course students.

A total of 123 gold medals were given to 2021 session toppers, in which 31 gold medals were awarded to graduates, 85 to postgraduates, 4 to MPhil and 3 to integrated course toppers. A total of 130 gold medals were awarded to 2022 session toppers, in which 32 medals were awarded to graduates, 84 to postgraduates, 12 to MPhil and 2 to integrated course toppers.