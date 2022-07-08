Droupadi Murmu gets rousing reception in Lucknow, Yogi gifts Ram temple model
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu with a model of the Ayodhya Ram temple at Lok Bhavan as the former Jharkhand governor received a rousing reception on her arrival in Lucknow on Friday. All the BJP leaders and lawmakers, along with the party’s allies, were present in full strength on the occasion.
Before he went to welcome Droupadi Murmu, chief minister Yogi Adityanath told his BJP lawmakers and functionaries that through her candidature, his party leadership has sent out a strong message to the society.
“The BJP has sent out a strong message to the society through Murmu’s candidature as we don’t believe in dynastic politics. We believe in politics for the nation,” he said.
Murmu began her campaign in U.P. after garlanding the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
BJP alliance leaders, including Union minister Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (Sonelal) and U.P. minister and Nishad party leader Sanjay Nishad were present both at the airport as well as at the Lok Bhavan to welcome Murmu, widely tipped to be become the country’s first tribal and second woman President after the July 18 elections.
Union ministers Smriti Irani, Mahendra Nath Pandey, besides Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from U.P. were present at Lok Bhavan to express their support for Murmu.
Earlier, Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, U.P. BJP chief Swatantra Dev and BJP’s alliance partners received the NDA candidate at the airport.
From there, Murmu left in a motorcade with party cadres showering flower petals on her.
At the airport, the BJP’s scheduled caste and scheduled tribe (SC/ST) wing got several tribal women to welcome the presidential nominee.
Throughout the route of Murmu’s motorcade, the BJP and its allies had put up welcome posters for the NDA’s presidential candidate.
At several places in the state capital, tribal women and folk artistes put up a cultural show and few U.P. ministers like former IPS officer turned BJP lawmaker from Kannauj Asim Arun was seen playing dhol (drum) to welcome her. He was present at the airport. Tribal women were spotted at the airport and showered flowers as Murmu’s motorcade left.
During her brief stay at the VVIP guest house, Murmu also posed with some tribal dancers who performed on the occasion.
-
Ludhiana | AAP MLAs assure to take up regularisation issue at state-level
With the opposition parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party, extending support to the agitation raised by the municipal corporation employees' union seeking regularisation of contractual employees, AAP MLAs Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana Central), Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) and Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar) met the protestors on Friday.
-
Lucknow administration to crack whip on unfit school vehicles
District administration has decided to lodge an FIR against the school vehicle owners, school authorities and principals if the vehicles used for the transportation of students are found unfit. The initiative was part of the district administration's drive to check the fitness of school vehicles and to ensure the safety of students. “It's the responsibility of the school authorities to ensure that vehicles transporting students are fit,” said district magistrate, Suryapal Gangwar.
-
Ludhiana | Barnala resident arrested for possessing illegal weapon
A Barnala resident has been arrested with .30 bore country made pistol, five live cartridges and two magazines. The accused identified as Balwant Singh of Barnala was arrested at T-point of Sanjay Gandhi Colony on Tajpur road. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Tushar Gupta said the accused tried to escape the checkpoint on Thursday evening. A case under Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.
-
Efforts to link all madarsas to modern education, set age limit for admissions: U.P. minister
Uttar Pradesh minister for animal husbandry and minority welfare Dharmpal Singh on Friday said that the Yogi Adityanath-government was endeavouring to link madarsas to modern education and nationalism. Singh said that the government would also fix the age limit for students to take admissions in madarsas. The minister said the government had launched an e-learning app to help poor students receive proper madarsa education.
-
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to keep prices of minor minerals in check
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the progress of the mining and mineral department's work at a high level meeting here. He also said an upward revision in regulatory fee for interstate transport (mining work) should be considered. He also said consistent efforts have brought about transparency in mining related work. He said a target of collection of Rs 4860 crore from mining work has been set and necessary efforts should be made to achieve it.
