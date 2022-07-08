Droupadi Murmu gets rousing reception in Lucknow, Yogi gifts Ram temple model

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu with a model of the Ayodhya Ram temple at Lok Bhavan as the former Jharkhand governor received a rousing reception on her arrival in Lucknow on Friday. All the BJP leaders and lawmakers, along with the party’s allies, were present in full strength on the occasion.

Before he went to welcome Droupadi Murmu, chief minister Yogi Adityanath told his BJP lawmakers and functionaries that through her candidature, his party leadership has sent out a strong message to the society.

“The BJP has sent out a strong message to the society through Murmu’s candidature as we don’t believe in dynastic politics. We believe in politics for the nation,” he said.

Murmu began her campaign in U.P. after garlanding the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

BJP alliance leaders, including Union minister Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (Sonelal) and U.P. minister and Nishad party leader Sanjay Nishad were present both at the airport as well as at the Lok Bhavan to welcome Murmu, widely tipped to be become the country’s first tribal and second woman President after the July 18 elections.

Union ministers Smriti Irani, Mahendra Nath Pandey, besides Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from U.P. were present at Lok Bhavan to express their support for Murmu.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, U.P. BJP chief Swatantra Dev and BJP’s alliance partners received the NDA candidate at the airport.

From there, Murmu left in a motorcade with party cadres showering flower petals on her.

At the airport, the BJP’s scheduled caste and scheduled tribe (SC/ST) wing got several tribal women to welcome the presidential nominee.

Throughout the route of Murmu’s motorcade, the BJP and its allies had put up welcome posters for the NDA’s presidential candidate.

At several places in the state capital, tribal women and folk artistes put up a cultural show and few U.P. ministers like former IPS officer turned BJP lawmaker from Kannauj Asim Arun was seen playing dhol (drum) to welcome her. He was present at the airport. Tribal women were spotted at the airport and showered flowers as Murmu’s motorcade left.

During her brief stay at the VVIP guest house, Murmu also posed with some tribal dancers who performed on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON