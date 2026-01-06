Drowning claimed 100 lives in Prayagraj in 2025

Drowning emerged as the leading cause of unnatural deaths in Prayagraj in 2025, with 100 fatalities accounting for nearly 59% of all cases eligible for compensation under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). Official records show that 170 people died in various calamities covered under SDRF last year, with the state government disbursing ₹6.80 crore in compensation to affected families. Representational image (Sourced)

Families of drowning victims received ₹4 crore in total, with each receiving the mandated ₹4 lakh. The state government had recognised death by drowning as a disaster in 2021, making families eligible for financial assistance in cases involving rivers, lakes, wells, canals, pits or ponds.

ADM (Finance and Revenue) Vinita Singh said compensation was provided to all SDRF-eligible families within the stipulated timeframe in Prayagraj last year.

Snake bites claimed 32 lives, the second-highest number of unnatural deaths, with compensation of ₹1.28 crore released to victims’ families. SDRF norms require a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death, though viscera reports are not mandatory in snake bite cases to prevent delays.

Lightning strikes caused 20 deaths, with families receiving ₹80 lakh in compensation. Other casualties included storms (7 deaths), hailstorms (6 deaths), attacks by stray bulls (3 deaths) and fire incidents (2 deaths).

Officials have been instructed to transfer compensation within seven days of completing the documentation and verification process. The expanded SDRF list includes snake bites, drowning, boat mishaps, and deaths from sewage cleaning or gas leakage.