Dudhwa Tiger Reserve now home to 180 butterfly species

LUCKNOW: Known for being a habitat of big and powerful predators, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) also has a soft corner for delicate winged beauties, if the number of butterfly species found there is any indication.

“The butterfly species count has reached 180 here,” said wildlife biologist Vipin Saini, who compiled the data. India, overall, is home to 1,500 species of butterflies.

As per a survey done by teams from the University of Lucknow, the species count stands at over 110 in Dudhwa.

Butterflies, also known as bio-indicators, are extremely sensitive to climate change and prefer being in a healthy environment. An increase in their number and species is suggestive of better ecology at DTR, which ranked fourth in India for tiger count in the 2022 census. The Dudhwa national park, spread over 490.3 sq km, is home to 135 tigers out of the total 205 in Uttar Pradesh. DTR had a tiger population of 82 in the 2018 census.

“Migratory butterflies from Uttarakhand also add to UP’s butterfly population,” said Prof Amita Kanaujia of the department of zoology at the University of Lucknow.

The news of improving butterfly population at Dudhwa, which also has 450 species of birds, has sent ripples of excitement through the park administration and tourists. Initially, DTR was officially known for being home to only 45 butterfly species. This significant increase highlights the park’s rich and unique biodiversity, further cementing its reputation as a haven for wildlife.

Some species on the list are not common in the region. Their names include Common Mormon, Common Mine, Common Lime, Twany Coaster, Gaudy baron (rare), Striped tiger, Common Tiger (male and female), Grey count (rare), Commandor.

The study of new species will soon be published in journals, said Saini.