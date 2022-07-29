EC drive to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar from August 1
The Election Commission (EC) of India will launch a campaign to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards from August 1. Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Ajay Kumar Shukla said, “On the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the process of voluntarily collecting Aadhaar numbers from the voters enrolled in the electoral roll will start from August 1.”
According to Rule 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Aadhaar number by the voters will be given in form-6B notified by sub-rule 26B of the Electoral Registration Rules, 1980. Form-6B will be available online at nvsp.in. After self-authentication, the voter can fill form-6B online on the voter’s portal/app and self-authenticate Aadhaar using the OTP received on the mobile number registered with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The voter will submit form-6B along with required enclosures online without self-authentication.
The district election officers/electoral registration officers (EROs) have been instructed to make available form 6B in sufficient quantity for their offline submission through BLO, ERO or any other authorised officer. Two dates— August 7 and 21— have been fixed for organising special camps on Sundays for the collection of Aadhaar numbers. The camps will be organised at all the polling centres in the state. The voters enrolled in the voter list can voluntarily fill their Aadhaar number in form 6B and submit it to the booth level officers. Providing Aadhaar by voters is voluntary and their names will not be deleted from the voter list database on the ground that Aadhaar number has not been provided by them.
“The Aadhaar number received will not be made public under any circumstances,” the CEO said. He said, “The EC has changed the forms for additions/deletions/amendments made by the voters in the electoral roll. Form-6 is for registration of new voters applying for the first time.. Form -7 for objection to the proposal of including name in the electoral roll and eletion of the name registered in the electoral roll. Form-8 for change of residence/amendment in the electoral roll, replacement of voter ID card and identification of disabled voters. The EC has fixed January 1, April1, July 1 and October I for enrolment of the voters who has completed 18 years of age on or before the qualifying dates.”
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
