EC drive to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar from August 1

The Election Commission (EC) of India will launch a campaign to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards from August 1. Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Ajay Kumar Shukla said, “On the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the process of voluntarily collecting Aadhaar numbers from the voters enrolled in the electoral roll will start from August 1.”

According to Rule 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Aadhaar number by the voters will be given in form-6B notified by sub-rule 26B of the Electoral Registration Rules, 1980. Form-6B will be available online at nvsp.in. After self-authentication, the voter can fill form-6B online on the voter’s portal/app and self-authenticate Aadhaar using the OTP received on the mobile number registered with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The voter will submit form-6B along with required enclosures online without self-authentication.

The district election officers/electoral registration officers (EROs) have been instructed to make available form 6B in sufficient quantity for their offline submission through BLO, ERO or any other authorised officer. Two dates— August 7 and 21— have been fixed for organising special camps on Sundays for the collection of Aadhaar numbers. The camps will be organised at all the polling centres in the state. The voters enrolled in the voter list can voluntarily fill their Aadhaar number in form 6B and submit it to the booth level officers. Providing Aadhaar by voters is voluntary and their names will not be deleted from the voter list database on the ground that Aadhaar number has not been provided by them.

“The Aadhaar number received will not be made public under any circumstances,” the CEO said. He said, “The EC has changed the forms for additions/deletions/amendments made by the voters in the electoral roll. Form-6 is for registration of new voters applying for the first time.. Form -7 for objection to the proposal of including name in the electoral roll and eletion of the name registered in the electoral roll. Form-8 for change of residence/amendment in the electoral roll, replacement of voter ID card and identification of disabled voters. The EC has fixed January 1, April1, July 1 and October I for enrolment of the voters who has completed 18 years of age on or before the qualifying dates.”