Eco-tourism growing rapidly in Terai: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday highlighted the considerable potential for eco-tourism in the Terai region of the state and laid the foundation stone of 26 projects worth ₹248 crore in Pilibhit district while addressing the concluding ceremony of the wildlife week there. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

He noted that the forest department has taken significant steps, including the development of 10 wetlands, to enhance eco-tourism opportunities. Eco-tourism is growing rapidly from Chuka to Katarniya Ghat, Dudhwa and Amangarh, he said.

On human-wildlife conflict, the chief minister said, “To address the loss of life caused by such conflicts, the government declared it a disaster, ensuring a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the affected families.”

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that human existence depends on animals and water ecosystem.

He emphasised that in Indian philosophy, the earth is referred to as mother and all living beings are considered her children.

“As living beings, we all coexist, whether a creature is domesticated or wild. Any crisis affecting animals and the ecosystem directly endangers human existence,” he said.

AWARD FOR PTR

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath stated that Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) has been awarded the first global award in a joint survey by international organisations.

While there were 25 tigers in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, the number grew to 65 by 2018, he said.

Uttar Pradesh, which had 173 tigers, now boasts of more than 205 tigers, he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!