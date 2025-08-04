Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
ED gets 4-day custody of Naveen Rohra alias Jamaluddin in religious conversion case

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 09:14 pm IST

Naveen’s interrogation will be based on statements previously recorded from Chhangur Baba, who was earlier taken into five-day ED custody.

A special court of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday granted four-day custody of Naveen Rohra alias Jamaluddin in connection with an ongoing investigation into a religious conversion and money-laundering case. The remand will continue till 4 pm on August 8.

The remand will continue till 4 pm on August 8. (Sourced)
The remand will continue till 4 pm on August 8. (Sourced)

During this period, ED will question Naveen about alleged foreign funding linked to a religious conversion racket, reportedly operated by his mentor, Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba, officials said.

Naveen's interrogation will be based on statements previously recorded from Chhangur Baba, who was earlier taken into five-day ED custody.

The probe is focused on financial transactions involving both domestic and foreign bank accounts linked to Naveen. Investigators will also look into his alleged stake in several companies, both within India and abroad.

The agency is examining suspected links to foreign accounts, hawala channels, and benami properties as part of the wider investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to ED officials, Naveen, who previously operated a shipment agency in Dubai, may hold key information related to financial transactions in the alleged Balrampur conversion racket.

