ED to initiate action against fugitive ex-MLC Haji Iqbal under FEO Act

Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLC Haji Iqbal alias Bala, who has several criminal cases registered against him and is facing several investigations, including one by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, is likely to be declared the second fugitive economic offender (FEO) from Uttar Pradesh. A senior ED official said the ED Lucknow unit is currently investigating a PMLA case lodged against the former MLC. (For Representation)

Lucknow special court of PMLA cases on April 30 declared UP relator Rashid Naseem, the main promoter of Shine City Group, as the first FEO from Uttar Pradesh on the request of the ED. Around 10 people, including liquor baron Vijay Mallya and diamond merchant Nirav Modi, have been declared fugitive economic offenders by courts since 2018.

A senior ED official said the ED Lucknow unit is currently investigating a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case lodged against the former MLC. The ED has attached his properties worth ₹4,440 crore in form of Global University setup in Mirzapur area of Saharanpur and other agricultural land, he added.

The ED official said Haji Iqbal shifted his base to Dubai to evade arrest by law enforcement agencies after his four sons Wajid, Afzal, Alishan and Javed and his brother Mehboob Ali were arrested on different charges, including extortion, fraud, embezzlement of funds etc and have been languishing in jail for over 18 months now. The state police have announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for the arrest of former MLC.

“The ED will soon file an application under section 4 of the Fugitive Economic Offender Act (FEOA), 2018 before the Lucknow special court (PMLA), for declaring Haji Iqbal as fugitive economic offender and pray for confiscation of his movable and immovable assets, his associates and companies controlled by them,” confirmed the ED official.

He said the ED investigation has found the former MLC’s involvement in the offence of money laundering. He said the investigation has revealed that the former MLC has left India, and it is conclusively ascertained that he is residing in Dubai. He is not returning to India to face due process of law. A non-bailable warrant, look out circular and Red Corner Notice have been issued against him, the officer said.