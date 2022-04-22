Educate, uplift the downtrodden: UP guv to educational institutions

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel has said universities and other educational institutions should not limit themselves to their campuses. Instead, they should educate, empower and uplift the downtrodden who have been left behind in the journey of development, she said while speaking at the nationwide launch function of Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Friday.

Addressing a function held at Shatabdi Krishi auditorium of the Institute of Agricultural Sciences, BHU, the governor called upon teachers, students and researchers to go to villages and backward areas and interact with women, children and the poor to understand their issues and problems in a better way and take steps suggesting ways to address them.

She also said every institution should adopt a village and an Anganwadi centre and work for their development as being done in Uttar Pradesh. “By doing this, we will actually be able to see the transformation in lives of people who still struggle for a better life and basic amenities,” the governor added.

Vice-chancellors, senior academicians and members of the teaching community had gathered at BHU for the occasion. The UP governor and union social justice and empowerment minister Virendra Kumar launched Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE) aimed at providing coaching facilities to scheduled caste (SC) students for civil services exam.

The centres are being set up in 31 central universities where 100 students each will be getting coaching classes from experts and renowned professionals. The union social justice and empowerment ministry, through Dr Ambedkar Foundation, will provide ₹75 lakh annually to the central universities for smooth functioning of the centres.

Memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed and exchanged between the Dr Ambedkar Foundation, New Delhi and central universities for setting up DACE and Dr Ambedkar Chairs.

Addressing the gathering, union minister Virendra Kumar said his ministry under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi has a number of schemes for the upliftment of the downtrodden and the backward. He added that Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence and Dr Ambedkar Chairs were the two most important initiatives aimed at achieving the goal of social justice.

The minister further said the two schemes will not only empower students but their families also. He called upon all those attending the function to go back with a pledge to encourage, support and motivate the talented students in their respective institutions.

He also highlighted various welfare programmes being run by the central government for the socially backward. Vice chancellor, BHU, prof Sudhir Jain thanked the government of India for choosing BHU to play host to the national launch of Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence.

Invoking BHU founder Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya, prof Jain said it was the vision of the great educationist that he established an inclusive institution like BHU. He invited all the dignitaries attending the event to have a look at the university with a wider perspective and not just with a view to attending the function.

Union ministers of state for social justice and empowerment Pratima Bhowmik and A Narayanaswamy were present on the occasion. Special guest educator and founder of Super 30 programme Anand Kumar welcomed the scheme saying it was a major step in bringing equality in the society.