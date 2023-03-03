Elderly, critically ill prisoners, lifers in U.P. to be released in next two months

The state government on Friday ordered release of very old prisoners and seriously ill convicts serving life imprisonment in different jails across Uttar Pradesh within two months. Prisoners over the age of 70 or suffering from serious diseases would be given priority. (For Representation)

The state government has instructed Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority to follow certain parameters, including socio-economic aspects and potential for committing crime in future, in release of prisoners. The government has also directed it to provide a list of such prisoners within a month.

In a press note, the state government spokesman said the Yogi government had taken numerous steps to revamp prisons of the state. Various measures were also taken at the headquarters level such as skill development for prisoners and monitoring their human rights, the spokesman added.

He said chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra had sought the list of prisoners eligible for early release from the jail authorities. The press note further said it had been instructed that the report of such cases in which a decision had already been made about the release of old and seriously ill prisoners should be sent to the government.

Prisoners over the age of 70 or suffering from serious diseases should be given priority and all necessary action should be taken to ensure their release within the next two months.

The chief secretary also directed the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority to lay down guidelines within two weeks to clear all other pending cases. The authorities concerned have been asked to set a priority for release in accordance with the rules outlined in the Uttar Pradesh Prisoner Probation Rules and Jail Manual.

Several provisions have also been listed to be kept in mind in the event of releasing convicts. Some of the provisions included whether the crime committed fell under the category of crime confined to the individual without affecting the society at large?

Is there any apprehension of the prisoner committing an offence in future? Is there any meaningful purpose in further detaining the prisoner in jail and whether the socio-economic condition of the prisoner’s family is suitable for premature release of the prisoner?