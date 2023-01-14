Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Elderly woman tests positive for Covid in Lucknow

Elderly woman tests positive for Covid in Lucknow

lucknow news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 01:06 AM IST

“The new patient is an 84-year-old woman who was admitted to a private hospital in Mahanagar,” said Dr Nishant Nirvan, the district surveillance officer.

(For representation)
(For representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state capital on Friday reported a Covid case for the first time in 16 days. On January 4, it attained the zero active infection status after the last patient who was diagnosed on December 28, was declared recovered.

“The new patient is an 84-year-old woman who was admitted to a private hospital in Mahanagar,” said Dr Nishant Nirvan, the district surveillance officer.

Districts health education officer Yogesh Raghuvanshi said the woman had no travel history. She tested positive after she was admitted to the hospital for some ailment, he said.

“We have already taken samples from seven of her family members and are tracing their travel history. If anyone among them tests positive, then contact tracing will be taken up,” Dr Nirvan added.

The city has, so far, reported 3,60,404 Covid cases and 2,701 deaths. A total of 74,59,915 Covid tests have been conducted in Lucknow till now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out