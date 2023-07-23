Power demand beats June high, sets new record

Electricity demand in the state touched a new high on Friday night when the maximum load reached 27,622 MW at 11.30 pm, UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj said claiming that there was no deficit despite the historic demand. The UPPCL was successfully meeting all the demand by providing electricity to all consumers as per the roster without resorting to any additional load shedding, he added. (HT File)

“This year, the previous highest electricity demand was recorded at 27,611 MW in June. On Friday night, the demand surpassed the previous record,” he said.

The UPPCL was successfully meeting all the demand by providing electricity to all consumers as per the roster without resorting to any additional load shedding, he added.

“The next two months will be challenging from the power supply point of view. We have directed officials to remain fully prepared to meet the challenges,” he said.

Prevailing humid conditions forcing people to run air conditioners for longer durations are believed to have increased the power demand in the state.

UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma, meanwhile, has demanded that the UPPCL provide additional power to agricultural feeders for four more hours.

