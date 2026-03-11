Encroachment on Gram Sabha land: Tehsildar court orders eviction, ₹7 cr fine on Sambhal imam

A tehsildar court in Sambhal has ordered the removal of a mosque, a dargah, and a house allegedly built on government land, slapping the Shahi Imam of Shahi Jama Masjid, Aftab Hussain, with a fine of nearly ₹7 crore, officials said. Representational image (Sourced)

The case relates to Saif Khan Sarai village in Pawansa block where construction was carried out on Gram Sabha land bearing Gata number 452. The land measures 0.1340 hectares, about two bighas, and its estimated value is nearly ₹6.94 crore.

Officials said Shahi Imam Aftab Hussain, son of Khurshid Hussain, along with his brother Mehtab Hussain, allegedly constructed a permanent house, a mosque and a dargah on the land. The matter surfaced after area lekhpal Rahul Dhariwal submitted a report on June 24, 2025 stating that the land belonged to the Gram Sabha. Following the report, a case titled Gram Sabha vs Aftab Hussain was registered and notices were issued.

After receiving the notice, Aftab Hussain approached the Allahabad high court seeking relief from the proceedings. However, the court did not grant relief. The tehsildar court later allowed time for filing an appeal and directed further proceedings.

A show-cause notice regarding the alleged encroachment was issued on June 30. On July 18, Aftab Hussain and his brother filed an appeal seeking dismissal of the case. The matter proceeded through hearings and final arguments were presented before the court on March 7, 2026.

During the hearing, the respondents claimed they had earlier received an eviction notice on June 15, 1972 which the administration later withdrew. They argued that the current report was incorrect and stated that the construction was about 20 years old. They also said the structures were registered under Waqf number 3037 with the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board.

“We are consulting our lawyers. The matter will be taken up in a higher court,” Mehtab Hussain said.

Tehsildar Dhirendra Kumar Singh said the land had originally been reserved for plantation during the consolidation process. In 1972 it was recorded as Gram Sabha land. According to government records, since the Fasli year 1359 the land has not been registered in any individual’s name.

Singh said that about six months ago the lekhpal submitted a report confirming the land belonged to the Gram Sabha. After examining the report and hearing both sides, the court passed the order declaring the occupation unauthorised.

The court also imposed a fine of nearly ₹7 crore on the accused based on the prevailing circle rate of the land. Officials said that if Shahi Imam Aftab Hussain does not vacate the land voluntarily, the administration will remove the encroachment under legal procedures and recover the penalty amount.