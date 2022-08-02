Enforcement Directorate books Kannauj’s perfumer Piyush Jain for money laundering
Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s zonal office in Lucknow on Tuesday registered a case of money laundering against Kannauj’s perfume baron Piyush Jain. The case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002. In December 2021, DGGI had recovered around ₹196 crore and 23kg of gold during raids on Jain’s Kanpur and Kannauj residences and factory.
Officials with ED said the case was registered based on the FIR lodged by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Ahmedabad, and the Directorate General of Revenue Intelligence (DGRI). Sources said that the ED, may also soon carry out multiple raids on other locations and properties associated with Jain. Sources further added that ED could also attach various properties of the accused in the case.
In December 2021, DGGI raided perfume businessman Piyush Jain’s residences and factory. During the raid, around ₹196 crore and 23kg of gold with foreign markings were recovered from residences and the factory of Jain. DGGI had accused Piyush Jain of tax evasion of ₹31.5 crores. After the recovery of gold with foreign markings, DRI also filed a case against Jain. A few days ago, the Allahabad high court granted conditional bail to Jain on charges of smuggling gold. Around 32 gold rods with foreign markings were recovered from Jain’s factory. The price of these rods weighing 23kg, made of 24-carat gold, was estimated to be ₹196.57 crores. Jain allegedly could not produce any receipt for the gold recovered from him. After investigation, a complaint was filed in the court of special CJM Kanpur city
-
Delhi reports 1,506 new Covid cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate at 10.63%
The national capital's daily Covid-19 tally jumped again on Tuesday as 1,506 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 19,58,099, according to the health department's bulletin. Three more patients died and the toll has climbed to 26,316, and as many as 771 patients recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative recoveries in Delhi are now over 19.26 lakh.
-
Covid vaccine coverage: U.P. crosses 35 crore milestone
Uttar Pradesh crossed the 35-crore milestone in Covid vaccination on Tuesday, including 4,33,287 doses administered in the past 24 hours. In total, 15,36,14,819 adults have taken the first dose, and 14,58,13,287 have taken the second dose. Among beneficiaries between 15 and 18 years, 1,41,08,716 have been given their first dose, and among them, 1,29,09,010 have received their second dose as well. Till now, a total of 74,96,005 precaution doses have been administered in the state.
-
Shivpal, SBSP hit out at Ramgopal, SP over meeting with Yogi
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav hit out at his cousin and Samajwadi Party chief national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav over the latter's Monday evening meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and asked why did he not speak for SP senior leaders Azam Khan, Nahid Hasan and Shazil Islam.
-
2 arrested from UP for death of woman in Bhiwandi
The Narpoli police arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh in the murder case of the woman whose body was found wrapped in a cloth and thrown in a drain near a residential society in Bhiwandi last week. Sangita was killed on July 1. She was a Muslim and had changed her religion to Hindu after moving in with her beau. The woman was identified as a native of Gujarat, 25, Nafiza Shah.
-
Prayagraj: Gang of looters busted, four held
In a breakthrough, joint teams of SOG and Colonelganj police busted a gang of looters and arrested four of its members with looted cash and jewellery on Tuesday. The accused were wanted in two cases of loots at Colonelganj police station, officials said. ASP Abhishek Bhartiya said acting on tip-off police team arrested Sandeep Kumar Patel, Juned Ahmad, Vikas Kumar Bhartiya and Vivek Kumar Pandey, all residents of different villages of Ghoorpur of trans-Yamuna.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics