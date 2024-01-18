Engineers’ body appeals to members for smooth power supply in U.P. on January 22

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh has urged all power engineers it represents to put in extra efforts to ensure smooth and uninterrupted electricity supply in Ayodhya and in the state on January 22. Gurjar further said a comprehensive plan was needed to be developed promptly for ensuring 24x7 power supply across the state during the upcoming summer season. (Pic for representation)

“As you are aware, the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram temple is scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya. Under the guidance of the chief minister and the direction of the energy minister, you all are diligently working with full dedication. It is our privilege, as power engineers, to contribute to illuminating the entire state, including the sacred city of Ayodhya, during the auspicious occasion of the Pran Pratishtha event,” said Abhiyanta Sangh general secretary Jitendra Singh Gurjar in a special written appeal on Wednesday.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

In line with these efforts, he pointed out, a 33/11 kv sub substation had been built to provide 24x7 power to the temple complex in Ayodhya.

“To ensure the grandeur and divinity of the event reach every individual, it is essential to strive for uninterrupted power supply throughout the state, including Ayodhya. Additional efforts should focus on regular maintenance of power lines, inspection of transformers and other technical measures to protect the electrical infrastructure,” he said.

Gurjar further said a comprehensive plan was needed to be developed promptly for ensuring 24x7 power supply across the state during the upcoming summer season.

“Let’s join hands to make the Pran Pratishtha event a radiant success, spreading light and divinity throughout the state,” he said in the appeal.