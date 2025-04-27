Enhanced security measures for RO/ARO exam this time

In the wake of paper leak during the examination in February 2024, there will be tighter security measures in place to ensure transparency and integrity in the RO/ARO examination to be conducted on July 27, according to a statement from the Uttar Pradesh government’s media cell on Sunday. The examination will be conducted on July 27. (For representation)

The question paper of the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Examination, 2023, conducted by the UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on February 11, 2024, was leaked. Later, the mastermind, Ravi Attri, and others were arrested in this connection and the exam was subsequently cancelled.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directions for enhanced security arrangements for the exam this time. Approximately 10,76,004 candidates are expected to appear in the exam to be held at over 2,000 centres in 75 districts of the state. UPPSC is making arrangements to ensure a fair and flawless process across the state following the CM’s clear instructions.

The UPPSC has set guidelines for selecting and finalising exam centres for the upcoming RO/ARO exam. A high-level committee, led by district magistrate and comprising senior officials like the SSP, ADM, district inspector of schools, and technical education officer, has been formed to carry out the task in each district.

The statement further said that the exam centres have been divided into two categories. The first category includes government or government-aided higher secondary schools, government colleges, universities, polytechnic institutes, and government medical colleges, while the second category includes reputed private institutions that have previously performed well in conducting exams.

In total, all 2,242 centres with a seating capacity of 480 candidates each, and 2,803 centres with a seating capacity of 384 candidates each, have been identified. So far, according to reports from 63 out of 75 districts, arrangements have been made for 7,63,532 candidates across 1,750 centres, while centres for the remaining 3,12,472 candidates are still being finalised.

According to the set standards, exam centres should be located within 10 kilometres of a bus stand, railway station, or treasury, and must be in urban areas to ensure easy access to transportation and basic facilities. Additionally, the number of candidates in one exam shift will be limited to 5 lakh to ensure smooth management. If the number of candidates in a district is high, the exam will be conducted in two shifts.

The CM will personally oversee preparations to ensure transparency. To bolster security, police forces will be deployed and CCTV cameras installed, while flying squads, along with confidential inspection teams, will remain active. Besides, prohibitory orders will be enforced around exam centres, and any disorder or malpractice will be dealt with strictly, the statement added.