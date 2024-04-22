Ensure 100% implementation of Samarth portal: UP guv to state univs

Uttar Pradesh governor and chancellor of state universities Anandiben Patel has called upon the state universities to implement the Samarth portal and ensure its smooth operation. She said the universities should ensure its 100% implementation and keep filling data in it as per their requirement. Uttar Pradesh governor and chancellor of state universities Anandiben Patel at a workshop at AKTU Lucknow. (Sourced)

The governor further said team work is necessary for overall implementation of the portal, for which she asked every officer and employee of the university to work with full dedication. Addressing a workshop “Samartha se Samarthya” held at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University here to brainstorm on implementation of Samarth portal, she said the Delhi University has created the portal by devoting a lot of time in a research-based manner.

“Through this, solutions to every problem can be found and with the implementation of this portal in universities, various problems will also be solved,” she said. While discussing the advantages of implementing the portal, she spoke about the benefits of saving time and misuse of money, getting university information on a single click, easy tracking of files and other such tasks which can be accomplished easily. The two-day workshop concluded on Sunday.

On the occasion, the governor inspected stalls of various products displayed on the university campus. Products related to plants developed by tissue culture, stem education, Ayurvedic medicinal products, commercial cowshed etc were presented. On the initiative of the ministry of education, enterprise resource planning (ERP) is to be established in state universities with the help of Samarth portal.

Additional chief secretary to governor Sudhir Mahadev Bobde threw light on the launch, objective, benefits and importance of Samarth portal and the role of the chancellor in the implementation of the portal in Uttar Pradesh. He said the said portal has been operating in central universities for the last five years and the positive results of which are also being seen.

“In such a situation, this is the right time to implement this portal in the state universities of Uttar Pradesh,” he added. Bobde said creating a digital framework in information communication technology will provide a transparent system to the stakeholders of the universities.

An enabling environment that will be created at the management and distribution level is one of the benefits of the portal. Universities will not be dependent on anyone for data, he added. Their data will not only be safe on this portal but will also be available from anywhere at a click. Financial solutions and savings will also be accessible through this portal.

This portal will also be helpful in fulfilling 14 public interest guarantee services of universities. He directed all the universities to prepare to implement the portal from the new session. Bobde said Samarth portal will prove to be a big leap in the field of higher education in Uttar Pradesh.

Introducing the workshop, special executive officer (education) to the governor Dr Pankaj L Johnny said Samarth portal is very useful in bringing reliability and transparency from examination to result. After the implementation of the portal, several types of expenses of universities will be reduced. He said the portal is not only helpful in running universities smoothly digitally but it will also have many other benefits.

Introducing the portal at the workshop, Prof Sanjeev Singh of Delhi University, the coordinator of Samarth portal, said the fully indigenous integrated portal has been implemented in more than 3000 institutions across the country so far and 1.26 crore children have been registered on the portal and digital payments of more than ₹4,000 crore have been made.

He said along with reviewing the university data through the portal, we can also bring many changes as per the need. In this way, this portal will help universities in implementing NEP 2020 and by understanding the problems of the students which can also be resolved in a short time. In this way, good governance can be brought in universities through Samarth portal.

Sharad Mishra, a member of the Samarth team of Delhi University, presented the outline of the implementation of Samarth e-governance in Uttar Pradesh state universities. He also shared information about various aspects of the portal. Describing the portal as user-friendly, he said while students will be able to get all their information at a click, teachers will be able to update their research, patents, publications and apply for leave from anywhere.

Samarth team member Mukesh Rawat presented on the subject of admission process management, Pratik Karmakar on academics and student life cycle management and Kaushik Barua on the affiliation of colleges and universities with the portal.

Special secretary and director, higher education department, U.P., Sipu Giri gave information about the implementation of Samarth e-governance in the state. The vice chancellors and registrars of the state universities present in the workshop shared their queries with the members of the Samarth team on various aspects.