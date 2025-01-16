Ensure all facilities to devotees visiting Kashi during Mahakumbh: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to provide high-level basic facilities to the devotees coming to Kashi during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

He said keeping in view the cold wave, proper security arrangements should be ensured along with bonfire, toilets, cleanliness, drinking water and lighting facilities where devotees are staying. There should be no negligence at any level, he added.

Strict security should also be ensured at the Ganga ghats. There should be proper arrangements at bus stands so that devotees did not have to face any inconvenience, the CM said.

Yogi issued these instructions while taking stock of preparations, development work and law and order related to Mahakumbh at the Circuit House here.

He also took information regarding the preparations for Kashi Tamil Sangamam event and directed to ensure their completion. He said nodal officers should be appointed for better and successful organisation of the annual event.

The CM instructed the DM to ensure quick resolution of pending revenue cases on merit basis. In the sequence of instructions given earlier regarding Varuna riverfront, he directed to take forward necessary action.

Yogi also directed to take forward the proposed works under Varanasi-Vindhya region at a fast pace. The CM instructed the Jal Nigam (urban) and the Municipal Corporation to ensure complete solution on certain cases of sewerage leak in Varanasi.

He stressed making public representatives part of keeping the city plastic free and clean along with the general public. Yogi said all efforts should be made to take forward the PM’s mission of cleanliness.

The CM directed to give proper compensation to the affected people during road construction and widening. He also directed to ensure strict action against those who spread anarchy in the name of kisan and trade unions.

Yogi instructed the officials to take quick decision on the undertrial prisoners who have completed their sentence in jail and to take forward the process of their release.

During the review, when the progress of some projects was not found satisfactory, he directed to complete the required work quickly in a timely manner and directed for their regular monitoring. The CM instructed to complete the international cricket stadium in Ganjari within the set deadline.

Yogi said in view of the huge crowd coming to Kashi during the Mahakumbh, proper arrangements for crowd control should be ensured. Along with improving the traffic system, he asked to train women police, home guards, PRD jawans and put them on duty.

He directed cops to ensure 24-hour intensive patrolling and verify auto rickshaw, e-rickshaw, taxi drivers, street vendors and those staying in hotels, hostels, homestays so that undesirable elements can be monitored. He directed the police to take strict action against illegal activities like hookah bars etc.

Inspects shelter homes

The CM inspected the shelter homes at Cantt and Town Hall and directed the officials for lighting bonfires in shelter homes, ensuring proper arrangements for those living there.

Prays at KV, Kaal Bhairav temples

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath (KV) and Kaal Bhairav temples. At the KV temple, he directed that such arrangements should be ensured in the temple so that the devotees coming to Kashi during the Maha Kumbh can get better facilities during the darshan puja.