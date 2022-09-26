Ensure drinking water to 1 crore houses by March next year: U.P. CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed the progress in Har Ghar Nal Yojana being run under Jal Jeevan Mission and told officials that the government wanted to ensure clean drinking water in each household of every revenue village by March 2024.

“Before that, the first target is ensuring supply of pure drinking water to one crore household by March 2023,” he said at the meeting held through video conferencing. The CM directed district magistrates to hold regular reviews.

“Improvement is expected in districts like Sultanpur, Barabanki, Sambhal, Ayodhya etc. Districts like Sitapur, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Shahjahanpur will have to expedite work. The district magistrates should ensure that this target is completed on time. Increase manpower if needed and communicate directly with technical staff,” he said.

Yogi said adequate funds were available for time bound implementation and quality work of Har Ghar Nal Project. “There should be no shortage of manpower in any district at any level. Not a single incident of negligence in work, laxity or misuse of public servant will be accepted under any circumstances. If any agency is doing wrong, inform the government immediately and strict action will be taken,” the CM said at the review meet.

He also suggested that the officials could consider using Chambal river water instead of lower Ganga canal for supplying drinking water in Aligarh and Agra divisions. “There is enough water in Chambal and the water is sweet too. Let experts test its feasibility,” he said and asked for an action plan for 97000 villages.

“We are targeting drinking water in every household of every revenue village by March 2024. The process of installation of piped drinking water connections in every household needs to be expedited. Right now, 13,000 to 14,000 connections are being provided every day and it should be increased to 25, 000 a day. Trained plumbers should be deployed in every village,” he ordered.

The CM directed against “unreasonable” delay in issuing NOC at the district or state level and said the district magistrates should take the responsibility to complete the initial processes, including preparation of detailed project report expeditiously. He said Namami Gange and energy department should complete this work in time with mutual coordination.

Yogi said the system of on-site inspection will have to be strengthened further and ordered transparency in the procedure. “Villages 100% saturated with Jal Jeevan Mission should be verified with transparency and village water committees to assess quality of work should be activated,” he added. He said tap connections in 46.72 lakh houses had been provided so far.