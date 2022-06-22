Ensure free, fair LS bypolls in U.P.: SP urges ECI
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure free, fair and transparent voting in by-election to Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh scheduled for Thursday.
Party’s state president Naresh Uttam Patel has sent a letter in this regard to chief election officer of the state following directives of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. In his letter, Patel said the officers should be directed to hold impartial election. He alleged tthe BJP was bent on misusing power and efforts were being made to implicate SP leaders in false cases. He listed villages to point out that the administration was pressurising village pradhans to influence poll outcome.
The by-election to Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats has been necessitated following resignation of Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan respectively. Both of them are now the members of the U.P. legislative assembly.
However, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a press statement, urged people to vote for the SP candidates Dharmendra Yadav and Asim Raza from Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seat respectively. He urged the voters to remain cautious of the BJP’s alleged rumour mongering to mislead people. He said SP patriarch Mulyama Singh Yadav and he himself were part of family of Azamgarh while Azam Khan had carried out development in Rampur.
“The BJP government, afraid of its defeat in the by-elections, is asking SP workers to sit in the police station but remember that where lakhs of people are with the SP, their gimmicks will not work. The more the pressure increases, the more voting will increase in support of SP. The SP candidate will have a historic victory!,” said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi.
