Ensure maximum seats for BJP from U.P. in 2024 LS polls: Dharampal
U.P. BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh chaired a meeting of party office bearers of Kashi, Awadh, Gorakhpur, Kanpur- Bundelkhand regions in Lucknow
State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh has called upon party leaders and office bearers to ensure that the party bags maximum seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
A meeting of the BJP office bearers of Kashi, Awadh, Gorakhpur, Kanpur- Bundelkhand region was held under Singh in the state unit office on Tuesday. Before the meeting, Singh met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence. In a tweet, chief minister, Yogi Adityanath said, “Had a courtesy meeting with BJP state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh today.”
A BJP leader familiar with the developments in the meeting termed it an introductory meeting of Singh with the state leaders after appointment as the general secretary (organisation) on August 10 replacing Sunil Bansal who has been made national general secretary of the party.
BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal; state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh; Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were present in the meeting. The plan and strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election was discussed in the meeting.
The East UP region will be on the focus of the BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, party candidates had lost Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Jaunpur, Lalganj, Rae Bareli and Shravasti seats. Again in 2022 U.P. assembly polls, the BJP failed to open its account in Azamgarh, Ghazipur and Ambedkar Nagar districts. The victory of the BJP candidate in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-poll provided much needed solace to the saffron brigade to gear up the cadre for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Dharampal Singh told the party leaders and workers that along with the organisation the government has an important role in the victory of the party in the election. “Prime minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh have propelled the party to victory in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The efforts of Modi and Yogi have given invincibility to the party in the election,” he said.
The statement of newly appointed general secretary (organisation) is seen as a counter to the tweet of deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya before the Ghaziabad meeting in which he had stated, “Sangathan sarkaar se bada hai (organisation is bigger than the government)”. Singh told the party office bearers to strengthen the organisation and to focus on the constituencies where party lost in the previous elections.
“The organisation plays important role in the victory of the party in the elections. Party workers should reach the masses and enlighten people about the development projects and welfare schemes launched by the central and state governments. Due to the devotion and hard work of the party workers, the BJP secured victory in the successive elections,” he said.
BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal said, “Both the organisation and government are playing an important role in the victory of the party in the elections.” Later Dharampal met the region presidents, general secretaries, district presidents and district in-charges separately to collect feedback about the working of the party in various regions. On Sunday, a meeting of the BJP leaders of west U.P. and Braj region was held at Ghaziabad.
Hathras case: Allahabad HC grants bail to Kappan’s co-accused
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted bail to taxi driver Mohammad Alam, one of the accused booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan while on way to Hathras in 2020. “The case of this accused appellant is distinguished to the case of co accused Siddique Kappan as incriminating material was allegedly recovered from his possession,” the court observed.
Solar-powered cruises on the Saryu soon
In the next eight months, tourists will be able to enjoy cruises on the River Saryu in Ayodhya. The cruise, which will operate on solar power, will cover approximately a nine-km journey between Guptar ghat and Saryu ghat covering historic monuments of the Ramayan era. District magistrate of Ayodhya, Nitish Kumar, earmarked the land near Guptar ghat where the solar-power based cruise will be constructed, on Tuesday.
Ludhiana | Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni extends support to students protesting at PAU
Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni visited the Punjab Agricultural University campus to extend his support to students who have been protesting against the state government over its failure to fill the posts of agricultural officers lying vacant across the state. On Saturday, vice-chancellor SS Gosal listened to students' grievances and assured to bring up the matter to the notice of the government. Later, students handed over a memorandum to Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor.
Suspend all animal fairs, interstate transport of animals; run vax drive: U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked the officials concerned to go into a mission mode to prevent viral lumpy skin disease (LSD) in animals in Uttar Pradesh. He also said in case of death of an infected animal, cremation should be done while following the protocol. “Also, put a ban on entry of any unnecessary people into cow shelters”, Yogi said.
Fishing in the rains: Floods cause sufferings but anglers have field day
Anglers are having a good time on the river banks with their self-made and improvised fishing rods or using just the fishing lines, even as the swollen Ganga and Yamuna are causing immense difficulties to people living in low-lying areas. These fishers are flocking river banks and low-lying places where flood waters have entered Sangam city.
