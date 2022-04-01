Ensure patients get best facilities in all hosps: Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked officials to ensure that patients get the best facilities in all hospitals/medical colleges and fire/electrical safety mechanisms were implemented effectively at these places.
“Conduct a detailed physical review of fire safety and electrical safety mechanisms at all hospitals and medical colleges. Wherever required, the system should be updated to avoid any kind of mishap,” the CM said while chairing a high level meeting with officials.
Adityanath said regular cleanliness drives should also be carried out in all hospitals and medical colleges to maintain hygiene. “Patients in the emergency wards must get the best facilities. In case of shortage of manpower, all vacant posts should be filled at the earliest and old dilapidated ambulances should be replaced with new ones,” he said.
The Integrated Command Control Centres (ICCCs), which contributed significantly towards Covid-19 management, had also been asked to remain functional round the clock.
In Uttar Pradesh so far, over 2,06,00,963 children in the age group of 15-17 and over 11,67,770 children in the age group of 12-14 had been administered vaccine doses. In the 15-17 age category, over 93.20% of the children received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Over 24.34 lakh precautionary doses had also been administered in the state. Leading India’s vaccination drive, UP so far administered over 30.06 crore doses of the vaccine, said a press statement from the state government.
-
Sevenhills Hospital to study Covid reinfection
Mumbai As Covid cases are on the decline, health infrastructure is shifting its focus to cases of reinfection among Covid patients, with Sevenhills Hospital, one of the major Covid facilities of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, already starting a study. Additional municipal commissioner, Suresh Kakani, said that the study will help them get more insights on the virus. “It will help us manage the virus and also plan future strategies,” he said.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation appeals to residents to donate personal belongings that they no longer use
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a novel initiative with the theme 'If you don't need, give; if you need, take'. The objective is to collect articles not being used by residents and give them to the needy, thereby preventing their wastage and also reducing garbage. The residents should deposit their old things on the stand that are still usable. The objective is to enable the needy to take these articles for their use.
-
Man kills himself for ₹30,000 in Bengaluru
A 35-year-old truck driver, identified as Kiran Kumar, has been found dead in Sanjeevni Nagar in Bengaluru. Kiran Kumar is said to have committed suicide by hanging himself in Sanjeevni Nagar in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 30. Kiran was allegedly not paid his salary by the private logistics firm he worked for and demanded for the same from his colleagues in a video sent to them over WhatsApp.
-
NCP backs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, urges corporate to speak against ‘religious divide’
Nationalist Congress Party has supported Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over her remark on the 'growing religious divide in Karnataka'. Chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said Mazumdar-Shaw has rightly said that inclusiveness is the only way forward. “Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide,” she tweeted tagging the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
-
False alarm: Explosion in Amit Shah's route in Bengaluru due to short circuit
An explosion sound was heard in Bengaluru near Mount Carmel college as Union Minister for Home Amit Shah was returning from an event in Chikballapur, causing a major scare for the safety of the minister. The sound was heard at around 4:30 p.m. late this afternoon in Vasanth Nagar according to the report, and it was on Amit Shah's route. This was inspected thoroughly by several policemen and sniffer dogs upon getting an alert.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics