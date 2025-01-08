Menu Explore
Ensure public safety from cold: CM Yogi to officials

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 08, 2025 08:06 AM IST

In a high-level meeting, Yogi Adityanath emphasised the need for special precautions to protect vulnerable groups, including the elderly and children

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure robust health arrangements across Uttar Pradesh to safeguard public health during the ongoing cold wave.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
In a high-level meeting on Tuesday, he emphasised the need for special precautions to protect vulnerable groups, including the elderly and children.

While reviewing the healthcare arrangements for Mahakumbh pilgrims, he stressed the need for proper medical facilities in all sectors.

Yogi instructed health department teams to conduct regular visits to Prayagraj, monitor condition of pilgrims and provide necessary medical assistance promptly.

In a post on X, the CM wrote, “There is a cold wave in the state. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Take special care of children, the elderly and people suffering from serious diseases.”

“The health department officials has been instructed to remain alert to ensure good medical facilities, easy testing and availability of medicines in all government hospitals. The team of the health department has also been directed to provide proper medical assistance to the saints, pilgrims, Kalpvasis and devotees visiting Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj.

“Along with a clean and well-organised Maha Kumbh, safety and well being of citizens is our top priority and commitment,” his post read.

