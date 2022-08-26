Ensure smooth power supply to U.P. farmers: Minister to UPPCL
Energy minister AK Sharma has directed UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) to ensure that farmers get electricity as per the roster without any additional load shedding even as the U
Energy minister AK Sharma has directed UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) to ensure that farmers get electricity as per the roster without any additional load shedding even as the U.P. Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad on Friday demanded increase in supply hours for agriculture feeders from 10 to 16 hours in view of drought-like situation in the state.
Holding a meeting here in the Shakti Bhawan, the minister said a deficit monsoon had compounded problems of farmers. He said farmers’ dependence had increased on tubewells for irrigation. “Ensure there is no additional rostering in power supply to farmers,” he told officials.
The minister also laid emphasis on the need for increasing revenue collection and curbing commercial and technical losses so that 24x7 power could be provided to people as soon as possible.
Upbhokta Parishad president Avdhehsh Kumar Verma, on the other hand, alleged despite the chief minister’s directives last week, supply hours for agriculture feeders had not been increased to 16 hours yet.
“UPPCL will have to bear an extra financial burden of only ₹130 crore if it increases power supply to farmers for 5-6 hours for a month,” Verma said. “The government should immediately provide additional subsidy to the UPPCL to make it possible for it to increase supply hours for farmers,” he demanded.
-
Thoughts that count: Heartening scenes before Supertech twin tower demolition
Heartening scenes were witnessed near Noida's Emerald Court Society on Sunday morning hours before the country witnesses the controlled explosion of the tallest towers to be demolished so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would be razed to the ground at 2:30 pm. In the last three days, thousands of citizens have been evacuated from the Society. For the evacuated residents, Nearby society Silvercity AOA placed banners, welcoming them for breakfast.
-
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics