Ensure smooth set-up for 8-10 crore devotees on Mauni Amavasya: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure seamless arrangements for an anticipated 8-10 crore devotees attending the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual at the Sangam during the Mahakumbh on January 29. This includes coordination with the Railways for special trains, enhanced mobile connectivity, continuous transport services, and maintaining sanitation facilities. Reviewing the last three days’ preparations for the Mahakumbh with senior officials, the chief minister noted that over six crore pilgrims had taken the holy dip during the Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti festivals. (File Photo)

“With a larger influx of devotees expected on Mauni Amavasya, preparations must be taken to the next level,” he emphasised, according to a statement.

Adityanath instructed officials to coordinate with the Railways to ensure timely operation of special Mahakumbh trains, emphasizing the need for continuous operation of both regular and special trains, with increased frequency to accommodate the large number of devotees.

The CM highlighted the need to enhance the mobile network in the fair area and ensure the continuous operation of buses, shuttle buses, and electric buses. He also emphasized regular toilet cleaning, barricading of ghats, and electricity and drinking water supply in all sectors.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the chief secretary, additional chief secretary to the chief minister, the director general of police, principal secretaries of home and urban development department, the chairman of the power corporation and the director of information.