Ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer: UP energy minister

Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma on Saturday issued strict instructions to power officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the summer, warning of tough action against those responsible for transformer failures, high line losses and power disruptions. UP energy minister AK Sharma (File)

Chairing a high-level review meeting at Shakti Bhawan in Lucknow, Sharma directed that feeders and power transformers with over 70% load and more than 30% line loss must be closely monitored. Contractual staff posted on such feeders should be dismissed, and accountability must be fixed for other responsible personnel.

“No power transformer above 100 kVA should get damaged this summer. In case of failure, action will be taken against the concerned staff and technical directors of the discoms,” he said, adding that poor performance on revenue collection, theft control, and high technical losses will not be tolerated.

Sharma also warned that poor and small consumers should not be harassed in the name of inspections. “Officers disinterested in their work, including executive engineers and SDOs, should face action,” he added.

To prevent further transformer failures, the minister directed that fuse boxes be mandatorily installed on all transformers above 100 kVA, and at least 20% of smaller units should be similarly equipped. He also called for strict monitoring of areas reporting high power theft, including incidents in Mau’s Kopaganj, and sought a report within three days.

He instructed all discom MDs to conduct weekly field inspections of high-loss feeders and asked vigilance officers posted in one area for over a year to be transferred. Stressing the need for public grievance redressal, he directed officials to ensure regular hearings and to submit daily reports to the UP Power Corporation chairman and MD.

“There will be no room for negligence, middlemen, or excuses. The time for strict decisions has come,” Sharma asserted.

UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel informed the minister that 86 power personnel in Purvanchal discom have already faced action for transformer failures. Investigations are underway in other discoms as well.