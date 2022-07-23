Ensure uninterrupted power supply to VVIP areas: Minister to LESA officials
Uttar Pradesh minister for energy and urban development AK Sharma has directed officials of Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) to use advanced technology to ensure uninterrupted power supply in VVIP areas of the city.
He blasted the officials for not using technology and instead getting used to practising easy shutdowns which causes problems to a large number of people.
The minister was upset due to intermittent power outages in the Mantri Awas Gomti Nagar, areas like Vikramaditya Marg, Raj Bhawan, Dilkusha, Gautampalli, Gomti Nagar, and Vibhuti Khand. He conducted a surprise inspection of Vibhuti Khand substation on Thursday evening to find the reasons behind frequent power cuts in the homes of ministers and VVIPs.
Expressing anger over the frequent power cuts, he directed the engineers of LESA to present an action plan so that power supply in VVIP areas was never disturbed. He directed the engineers to use the most advanced technology at the earliest, so that these areas could be freed from frequent power cuts.
Expressing displeasure, he said that complaints were being received daily from Gomti Nagar, and ministers’ residences also. Frequent power cuts have been reported during the last three months. The minister summoned the concerned executive engineer Anoop Kumar Singh in this regard, and directed him to make a plan so that the power supply of the entire area was not interrupted in case of repairing a small fault. Shutdowns should be done rarely to fix line faults.
AK Sharma directed the officials to give strict warnings to people tampering with the power lines and FIR should be lodged against them under the provisions of the Electricity Act. He said that complaints were being received that gas and other cable supplying agencies disconnect the line without informing and this affects the supply. He further directed to take strict action against such agencies.
The energy minister said that for the uninterrupted power supply in Gomti Nagar, the mesh of dilapidated and dangling wires should be removed immediately.
ZP to rank aided, partially-aided schools on student performance
Pune: The Pune zilla parishad (ZP) will be ranking aided and partially-aided schools from the district based on evaluation of student performance. The schools will be categorised based on these evaluations. According to a letter issued by Pune ZP, chief executive officer (CEO), Ayush Prasad, the schools will be evaluated by the performance of students on various fronts.
Fighting all odds for success in exams
Lucknow Students, teachers, and parents at St. Anjani's Public School in Rajajipuram, have a double reason to celebrate, as the school's specially-abled students passed the CBSE examination with flying colours. Mohd Aun, 15, battled all odds to secure 68% in his class 10 examination. Aun suffers from Thalassemia Major. His ailment requires him to visit the SGPGI twice a month for blood transfusion. “Himanshu refused to take any help from any writer,” informed St. Anjani's Public School, manager, Taroo Saxena.
‘Fire audits of govt buildings in Prayagraj reveal many shortcomings’
Making it to the district court premises on time in case of a fire incident or any other emergency would prove to be a tough task for firefighters, revealed the fire audit conducted by fire department. The department has urged the administration to make arrangements for a clear passage for fire tenders. Some of the fire safety systems installed at government buildings may become defunct in the absence of annual maintenance.
8 years of hard work paid off, says Rahul Deshpande after winning Best Playback Singer Award for ‘Mee Vasantrao’
Grandson of Vasantrao Deshpande, Rahul Deshpande, has won the Best Playback Singer Award for Marathi film 'Mee Vasantrao,' at the 68th National Film Awards, which were announced at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, on Friday. This year, there were 305 feature films as entries in 30 languages. In the non-feature film category, 148 films in 28 languages were in the race for the prestigious award. Anmol Bhave has earlier won in 2008 and 2005.
Girls outshine boys in Class 10 CBSE exam
Pune: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the much-awaited Class 10 results on Friday wherein the Pune region reported a pass percentage of 97.41 per cent. Pass percentage among girls in Pune region was 98.02 per cent and boys was 96.98 per cent. Only 2.41 per cent students from Pune region have been placed under compartment. Delhi Public School reported the highest scoring student percentage with 99.6 per cent.
