E-rick driver stabbed to death near metro station; suspect held

A 28-year-old man was arrested hours after he allegedly stabbed a fellow e-rickshaw driver multiple times killing him, near the Badshah Nagar Metro Station here in the wee hours of Friday, police said. Shivakant Mishra, who allegedly knifed Dinesh Gautam to death in Mahanagar, in police custody on Friday (Sourced)

The attack, which took place in the posh Mahanagar area of the city, was said to have caused panic among people there.

“Around midnight, police were informed about an unconscious man near Mount Carmel School. The victim, who was later identified as one Dinesh Kumar Gautam from Shravasti, was rushed to Bhau Rao Deoras Joint Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He had sustained deep stab wounds to his abdomen and back, indicating a brutal knife attack,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP)-Central Ashish Srivastava.

The suspect, Shivakant Mishra, was apprehended from near Gate No. 2 of the Badshah Nagar Metro Station around 11:55 am.

“After the crime, the Mahanagar police team secured the crime scene and called in a forensic science lab (FSL) team to collect scientific evidence. Simultaneously, CCTV footage from over 120 cameras in the vicinity was analysed,” the DCP said. Dinesh had rented the e-rickshaw from one Kaleem of Thakurganj and drove it to make a living.

An FIR was registered at the Mahanagar police station under section 103(1) BNS, based on a complaint by Kaleem. Dinesh’s father, Gubre, had been informed about the incident, and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

According to police, Shivakant Mishra, who hails from Golaganj in Bahraich, and Dinesh knew each other and had an argument some time before the attack. Their altercation escalated, and in a fit of rage, Shivakant stabbed Dinesh multiple times, leading to his death.