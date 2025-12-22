E-rickshaws ply banned routes undeterred; cops blame ‘manpower shortage’

Despite restrictions, e-rickshaws continue to ply prohibited routes, with traffic officials blaming manpower shortage for poor enforcement, an issue several drivers admit to exploiting. (File)

E-rickshaws are currently banned on 11 major routes, including Hazratganj, Lohia Path, Polytechnic Crossing and the metro corridor from Amausi to Munshi Pulia crossing. However, the restrictions are being routinely violated, adding to chaos on already crowded roads.

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Kamlesh Kumar Dixit said: “Enforcement has been impacted due to diversion of manpower for multiple duties. We are facing a shortage of traffic police force. While a large number of personnel are deployed to manage VIP movements on account of the ongoing assembly session, many have been sent to the city outskirts due to dense fog to ensure vehicles are not parked on highways near hotels and dhabas (eateries).”

“Because of these factors, continuous monitoring of e-rickshaw movement on banned routes is not possible. However, frequent assessments are carried out and violators are penalised straightaway.”

However, drivers cited lack of clarity on the rules and some even feigned ignorance. Shambhu, a 48-year old who drives near Munshipulia, said he invested ₹1.5 lakh in his e-rickshaw, and that no written communication about restrictions on metro routes was given to drivers. “We pay road tax every year. If our papers are complete, what is the problem then… Police have only told us to drive on the left lane and park on the left side, otherwise fines will be imposed,” he said.

Another driver Prabhakar Singh, who operates near Polytechnic, acknowledged that restrictions existed but said enforcement was weak. He alleged that, “Traffic police check documents and issue challans. Even if a vehicle is seized, it comes back on the road after some settlement.”

Niraj Awasthi, an e-rickshaw driver near Nishatganj, said enforcement varies by location. “Inside market areas, checks are strict. On main roads, we manage to pick passengers. When traffic police arrive, we leave and return later.” He also alleged frequent harassment by cops despite having valid documents.

Citing congestion caused by e-rickshaws, Naresh Shukla, a resident of Munshipulia area, said his commute to office, which should take no more than 20 minutes, is routinely delayed due to traffic triggered by the unregulated movement of e-rickshaws.

Meanwhile, the DCP said enforcement would be intensified once manpower availability improved.