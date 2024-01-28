Ethanol-filled tanker overturns on Lucknow-Kanpur highway, causes panic

A major mishap was averted in the state capital as an ethanol-filled tanker with 30,000 litres capacity overturned on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway early on Sunday. The tanker that overturned being lifted in Lucknow. (Sourced)

The residents of Sarojini Nagar had a narrow escape as the highly inflammable spilt ethanol spread to the entire area after which the fire department, which reached the site after getting information, cordoned off the area and evacuated several residents.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Within minutes the residents were requested to not light the LPG gas connection in their home,” said fire station officer of Sarojini Nagar Sumit Pratap Singh. “Light and high tension lines of the entire area were also switched off. Firemen went to every house connected to the highway and appealed not to light gas,” he added.

According to the fire officials, the truck was overturned due to a small pothole on the road. “On reaching, I saw that truck number UP 53 BT 6888, which was carrying ethanol from Gulharia Sugar Mill, Lakhimpur to Reliance Depot, Mati, Kanpur Dehat, had gone out of control on the Kanpur Road in Shanti Nagar before Haj House and overturned,” said the FSO.

“The incident occurred around 4:56 am near Haj House in Shanti Nagar. As soon as the information was received, three firefighting tankers were sent to the spot. Later, firefighting tankers from Alambagh, Chowk and PGI were also asked as a precaution,” said chief fire officer Mangesh Kumar who too reached the site.

“The ethanol was spreading, however, immediately realising the seriousness of the situation, nearby houses were evacuated and foam was poured on the spreading ethanol to reduce the danger,” the CFO said. According to Singh, out of 30,000-litre tanker capacity, 15,000 litre got spilt on the road.

Traffic closed for over 5 hours

One lane of the Lucknow-Kanpur highway was closed for 5:30 hours and the highway was washed away by deploying fire engines. A team of firefighters stopped the traffic with the help of local police and the traffic on one side of the road was halted.

“After a lot of hard work, the fire service team was able to stand back the tanker in an upright position using a crane and the ethanol scattered around was washed away by pouring water and foam on it, thereby reducing the risk of fire,” the FSO said.

“Driver Anup said the name of the owner of the vehicle is Bablu and it is the vehicle of Indian Tankers Gorakhpur,” said Lucknow fire and emergency department in a press note.