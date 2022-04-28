European Investment Bank official visits Agra Metro Project

Agra Vice-president of European Investment Bank (EIB) Christian Kettel Thomsen, along with five team members, visited the Agra Metro Project on Thursday to see the speed and quality of the project which is being implemented by Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) here.

The press statement issued by the public relation office (PRO) of UPMRC on Thursday evening stated that recently, the team of investment officers from the EIB also visited the ongoing Metro projects of UPMRC and assessed the pace of the Agra Metro Project work and the way it was moving ahead. They also took a ride in Lucknow and Kanpur Metro and applauded the progress.

“During their Lucknow visit, the team members interacted with the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Durga Shankar Mishra and expressed their interest in associating with the forthcoming Gorakhpur Metro Lite Project in Uttar Pradesh,” said the statement.

On Thursday, Thomsen and his team visited the under-construction Metro Depot along with the elevated stations Taj East Gate, Basai and Fatehabad Road and the underground metro stations at Agra Fort where the inception of the underground section has started.

Kumar Keshav, managing director, UPMRC, accompanied Thompson and his team to various construction sites in Agra Metro Project, including the recently commenced underground work at Agra Fort Metro station and explained the scheme of construction and progress. He thanked the European Investment Bank for continued support to various Metro projects in Uttar Pradesh and conveyed commitment of UPMRC team towards timely completion of this prestigious project, stated the press statement.

Thomsen said, ”The European Investment Bank (EIB), as the Bank of the European Union, is proud of its contribution to this project because it will improve the quality of life for the citizens and visitors of the historic city of Agra, and will help India in achieving its climate goals.”

Agra is the sixth urban metro rail project that EIB supports in India. It brings EIB’s total approved commitments to the sector to over 3 billion Euros, stated the press statement.

“These investments translate the India-EU Connectivity Partnership into tangible improvements for India’s people, and accelerate green, sustainable and inclusive growth. I would like to thank our partners at UPMRCL for the opportunity to be a part of Agra’s sustainable future,” said Thomsen.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will be funding Euro 450 million for the Agra Metro Project, which is made available to UPMRC through gross budgetary resources in the form of Pass-Through Assistance (PTA) from the Government of India, as per the UPMRC officials.