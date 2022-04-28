European Investment Bank official visits Agra Metro Project
Agra Vice-president of European Investment Bank (EIB) Christian Kettel Thomsen, along with five team members, visited the Agra Metro Project on Thursday to see the speed and quality of the project which is being implemented by Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) here.
The press statement issued by the public relation office (PRO) of UPMRC on Thursday evening stated that recently, the team of investment officers from the EIB also visited the ongoing Metro projects of UPMRC and assessed the pace of the Agra Metro Project work and the way it was moving ahead. They also took a ride in Lucknow and Kanpur Metro and applauded the progress.
“During their Lucknow visit, the team members interacted with the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Durga Shankar Mishra and expressed their interest in associating with the forthcoming Gorakhpur Metro Lite Project in Uttar Pradesh,” said the statement.
On Thursday, Thomsen and his team visited the under-construction Metro Depot along with the elevated stations Taj East Gate, Basai and Fatehabad Road and the underground metro stations at Agra Fort where the inception of the underground section has started.
Kumar Keshav, managing director, UPMRC, accompanied Thompson and his team to various construction sites in Agra Metro Project, including the recently commenced underground work at Agra Fort Metro station and explained the scheme of construction and progress. He thanked the European Investment Bank for continued support to various Metro projects in Uttar Pradesh and conveyed commitment of UPMRC team towards timely completion of this prestigious project, stated the press statement.
Thomsen said, ”The European Investment Bank (EIB), as the Bank of the European Union, is proud of its contribution to this project because it will improve the quality of life for the citizens and visitors of the historic city of Agra, and will help India in achieving its climate goals.”
Agra is the sixth urban metro rail project that EIB supports in India. It brings EIB’s total approved commitments to the sector to over 3 billion Euros, stated the press statement.
“These investments translate the India-EU Connectivity Partnership into tangible improvements for India’s people, and accelerate green, sustainable and inclusive growth. I would like to thank our partners at UPMRCL for the opportunity to be a part of Agra’s sustainable future,” said Thomsen.
The European Investment Bank (EIB) will be funding Euro 450 million for the Agra Metro Project, which is made available to UPMRC through gross budgetary resources in the form of Pass-Through Assistance (PTA) from the Government of India, as per the UPMRC officials.
-
Prayagraj double murders: Dhumanganj police register case against 5, arrest one
Dhumanganj police registered an FIR against five named and few unnamed persons in connection with the double murders at Meerapatti locality on Wednesday. The case has been lodged on the complaint of Alauddin, brother of Mohd Yasid Ali aka Yasir, 48, who along with Sultan Ahmad, 32, were killed on Wednesday. Police have arrested a real estate agent, Deepak Vishwakarma, in connection with the murders. Efforts were on to trace down other accused, police said.
-
Meri Kalam Meri Taqat initiative:1 lakh pencils distributed to underprivileged children in Ludhiana
Around 1 lakh pencils were distributed to underprivileged children in different orphanages and slums under the Meri Kalam Meri Taqat initiative of the district administration on Thursday. Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik appreciated assistant deputy commissioner (ADC, rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal and assistant commissioner (under training) Harjinder Singh Bedi for coming up with the idea, and eminent Punjabi poet professor Gurbhajan Gill, Daad village sarpanch Jagdish Pal Singh Grewal and other philanthropists for donating to the cause.
-
Pataleshwar temple premises face acute water shortage
After the Aga Khan Palace faced water shortage, Pataleshwar,the wondrous cave temple, located on the bustling Jungli Maharaj road is parched. The ancient marvel, which is an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument, is facing acute water shortage and does not have water for tourists, nor its gardens. Though patal means 'underworld' and eshwar means 'god', which literally translates to god of the underworld, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
-
No deaths but UP reports 220 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 220 new Covid-19 cases, taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,394. Of these, 19 are admitted to hospitals. “In all 1,15,352 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and till now 11,10,40,542 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. In the past 24 hours, 208 and till now 20,48,879 patients have recovered.
-
Toilets at Shaniwar Wada not functional, visitors unhappy
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has constructed public toilets in Shaniwar Wada premises, but as the sewage line is not connected to Pune Municipal Corporation drainage line, the toilets are lying unused. The ASI, Pune unit, has written a letter to the Vishrambaug Wada regional ward office and demanded to solve the issue on a priority basis. Shaniwar Wada has five gates- Khidki Darwaja, Dilli Darwaja, Mastani Darwaja, Ganesh Darwaja and Jambhul Darwaja.
