Evacuation begins: LMC allows removal of belongings from sealed Sahara Shahar

LUCKNOW The evacuation of Sahara Shahar in Gomti Nagar began after the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) allowed family members of late Subrata Roy Sahara to enter the sealed premises and remove their belongings, said officials on Thursday. Since early morning, multiple commercial vehicles entered the township and transported belongings outside. (File Photo)

The civic body granted permission following a formal request from the family. While the land remains under LMC ownership, authorities allowed access strictly to facilitate the removal of personal possessions, said LMC property in-charge Rameshwar Prasad.

Since early morning, multiple commercial vehicles entered the township and transported belongings outside. Eyewitnesses reported that workers loaded documents, ornaments, furniture and other essential household items into vehicles, indicating a large-scale clearance operation inside the premises.

Sahara Shahar, located in the prime Gomti Nagar area, spans around 170 acres, including nearly 40 acres marked as green belt. The LMC sealed nearly 130 acres of the land in October 2025 over issues related to lease conditions and land use compliance. The land was originally allotted in 1994-95 under a licence deed for residential and commercial purposes.

Officials clarified that the current exercise does not alter the land’s ownership status. “The land belongs to the LMC. We have only permitted the family to take their belongings,” said Prasad.

Civic officials indicated that the removal process will continue over the next few days until all personal items are cleared.

The LMC is expected to take further decisions regarding the land in accordance with legal provisions and policy guidelines once the evacuation process is completed.