Event on natural farming: CM Yogi cautions against use of excessive fertilisers

Stressing the importance of maintaining natural form of agricultural products from seed to market, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said excessive use of fertilisers is affecting not only humans but also animals and birds and there is a need to revisit ancient farming practices to address health issues. UP chief Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries at an event on natural farming in Lucknow on July 19. (HT photo)

“Today, the overuse of fertilisers is introducing a ‘slow poison’ into our veins,” he said while addressing the Regional ‘Consultation Programme on the Science of Natural Farming – 2024’ here. Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat was the chief guest of the event held at a city hotel in collaboration with the U.P. agriculture department.

Union minister of agriculture and farmers’ welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan and UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi also graced the event.

On the occasion, the CM announced that soon an agricultural university in Uttar Pradesh will be dedicated to natural farming. Acknowledging that while the Green Revolution increased agricultural production, it was only a partial truth.

“We need to look at the production rates from natural farming in the provinces of India during the 17th and 18th centuries when the earth was in its natural form and food production was higher,” he said.

Need to revisit pages of history

Yogi noted the difference between the agricultural teachings of the past hundred to one hundred fifty years and the science of earlier times. “We need to revisit the pages of history. After the Green Revolution, the use of fertilisers increased production for some time, but today it is seeping into our veins as a slow poison,” he said.

A special discussion was also held on the science of cow-based natural farming. Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat shared his 20 years of experience with cow-based natural farming methods from his work in Kurukshetra, Karnal (Haryana).

He said without using chemical fertilisers, quality and toxin-free products can be obtained using “Beejamrit”, “Jeevamrit” and “Ghana Jeevamrit” prepared from cow dung and urine. “This approach can benefit farmers by increasing their income while meeting the demand of foreign countries,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendras and innovative farmers in the state believe that natural farming methods should begin with the cultivation of Shree Anna (millets) which does not affect yield. Priority should also be given to pulse and oilseed crops, he added.

“Produce from natural farming, especially vegetables and food grains, is of the highest quality. It has been observed that there is an increase in keeping quality, and the produce is also health-promoting,” Shahi said.

The minister further said expanding natural farming along the Ganga in all districts of the state would fulfil the objectives of the Namami Gange programme and increase the production of Shree Anna and pulses/oilseeds.

Dr Yogita Rana, joint secretary, government of India, clarified that the demand for natural products was increasing both abroad and within the country. In such times, adopting natural farming has become a necessity.

Special discussions were held with agricultural scientists from prestigious institutions in the country and farmers interested in natural farming and a strategy was prepared for the future expansion of natural farming.