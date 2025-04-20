In a major relief to several Dalit families facing the threat of eviction in Hapur’s Garhmukteshwar, the district administration has suspended all notices issued for alleged land encroachment and initiated a formal inquiry into the matter. Many of the families had been residing in houses provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, officials said. Eviction notices to Garhmukteshwar Dalit families suspended, inquiry ordered

They added the move followed the revelation that the land in question, though recorded as a pond in government revenue records, had been leased to the residents by the Nagar Palika over three decades ago.

On April 8, the Nagar Palika Parishad served eviction notices to 41 families residing in the Indira Nagar Colony, granting them just 15 days to vacate their homes.

However, following widespread concerns, Hapur’s additional district magistrate (ADM) Sandeep Kumar announced on Saturday that the notices issued to 41 individuals had been withdrawn a day prior.

He added the district magistrate had constituted a three-member inquiry committee, headed by the ADM, and the sub-district magistrate and the executive officer of the Nagar Palika Parishad in Garhmukteshwar as its members. “The committee will examine all aspects of the case and is likely to submit its report within two weeks after hearing all stakeholders,” Kumar said.

A spokesperson for the district administration revealed that a preliminary inspection by the revenue team found that the land was officially recorded as a pond. However, residents produced documents showing they were granted legal leases of 100 square yards each by the Nagar Palika in 1986 after they paid the requisite fee.

Despite the leases, officials noted that these allotments were never reflected in the official revenue records, leading to the recent eviction orders. The residents, mostly Dalits, had earlier been rehabilitated at this location after living temporarily near the Garhmukteshwar water tank.

Over the past 35 to 40 years, Indira Nagar Colony has developed into a stable settlement. The sudden move to declare the leases invalid and remove the families triggered unrest among the 60-70 affected households.

Until the inquiry committee completes its investigation and submits its findings, the eviction notices against the 41 families will remain suspended, offering temporary reprieve to the residents.