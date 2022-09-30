Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ex-Air Chief Marshal named chief nodal officer of UPDIC

Ex-Air Chief Marshal named chief nodal officer of UPDIC

Published on Sep 30, 2022 01:20 AM IST

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria’s appointment will be a catalyst for the development of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor, the state government said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Former IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retired) joined as Chief Nodal Officer of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, on Thursday. (ANI Picture Service)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria has been appointed as chief nodal officer of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC).

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is the nodal agency to execute the project.

The corridor has six nodes- Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on February 21, 2018, announced the 20,000 crore Defence Industrial Corridor project in Bundelkhand region, considered among the most backward regions in the state.

A state government official said the state government has offered financial benefits for such units willing to give year-long skill development training along with jobs to youths.

“The government will pay 10,000 per month per youth to such industrial units that are willing to offer year-long skill development training along with job to a youth. Each unit will be entitled to train 50 such youths,” the official said.

The Defence Corridor project is aimed at generating more jobs for drought –hit Bundelkhand region and the state government has offered capital subsidy for industrialists willing to invest up to 10 crore there.

Friday, September 30, 2022
