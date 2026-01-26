Excise commissioners from other states take cues from Uttar Pradesh’s excise policy

The state government’s visionary and transparent excise policy has emerged as a national benchmark, setting an example for other states while boosting the state’s revenue to new heights. With consistent record growth in excise collections, Uttar Pradesh’s excise revenue model has now become a success story studied across the country. The officials particularly appreciated the UP’s digital tracking system, e-lottery-based shop allotment, barcoding, and stock management system. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Excise commissioners and senior officials from over six states—including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh—visited Uttar Pradesh to conduct an in-depth study of its excise policy.

Excise commissioner Adarsh Singh said, “Over the past two years, officials from excise departments of various states have visited Uttar Pradesh to study its excise policy and explore the potential for implementing similar measures in their own states.”

He added, “Officials held detailed discussions with UP’s excise commissioner and departmental officers on policy formulation, e-governance, licensing process, and monitoring mechanism driving revenue growth. States like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha praised UP’s practical, revenue-oriented policy, and several are now considering similar changes in their own excise frameworks.”

During their visit, excise officials from several states also inspected the state’s distilleries and liquor shops to understand the monitoring system from production to sales and see how illegal activities are being curbed.

During the inspection, the officials particularly appreciated the UP’s digital tracking system, e-lottery-based shop allotment, barcoding, and stock management system. They noted that these measures have not only boosted revenue but also strengthened control over corruption and irregularities.