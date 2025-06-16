Explosion at firecracker factory kills four in UP’s Amroha, six injured: Police

Amroha superintendent of police (SP), Amit Kumar Anand, confirmed that the factory was operating with a valid license
A powerful explosion at a licensed firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on Monday led to the death of four women and injuries to six others. The blast occurred around 11:45am and the impact was such that the entire structure collapsed.
According to preliminary reports, the factory was operated in an agricultural area surrounded by fields. Eyewitnesses said that they heard a loud blast and rushed to the rescue of those trapped and injured.
Rescue teams are at the site to retrieve bodies buried under the rubble.
Amroha superintendent of police (SP), Amit Kumar Anand, confirmed that the factory was operating with a valid license.