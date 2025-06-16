Explosion at firecracker factory kills four in UP’s Amroha, six injured: Police

A powerful explosion at a licensed firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on Monday led to the death of four women and injuries to six others. The blast occurred around 11:45am and the impact was such that the entire structure collapsed. According to preliminary reports, the factory was operated in an agricultural area surrounded by fields. (HT sourced photo)

According to preliminary reports, the factory was operated in an agricultural area surrounded by fields. Eyewitnesses said that they heard a loud blast and rushed to the rescue of those trapped and injured.

Rescue teams are at the site to retrieve bodies buried under the rubble.

Amroha superintendent of police (SP), Amit Kumar Anand, confirmed that the factory was operating with a valid license.

The official stated that the explosion resulted in the deaths of four women and left six others severely injured.

“We are investigating the exact cause of the explosion. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing, and all necessary measures are being taken to assist the victims,” he said.

The injured are being treated in local hospitals while post mortem examinations for the deceased are being conducted.