3 injured in blast during mosque demolition in J&K’s Kupwara

Three people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured in an explosion in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said in Srinagar on Monday. The old mosque in the Langate area of Kupwara district where the blast occurred on Monday.

The explosion took place during demolition of an old mosque at Kachri in the Langate area of the district, they said.

The mosque management committee was demolishing the old mosque to make a new one.

The reason behind the explosion was not immediately known.

The injured were identified as Mudasir Ahmad Mir, 26, Ghulam Ahmad Tantray, 65, and D A Lone, 10.

The injured were rushed to the sub district hospital in Langate from where 26-year-old Mir was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital at Handwara.