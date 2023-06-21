Facility for abandoned new-born babies at SRN hospital

PRAYAGRAJ: A shelter for abandoned new-born babies was inaugurated by chief guest MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, MP Kesri Devi Patel and special guest RSS office-bearer Munish on Wednesday. The facility is near the department of gynaecology and obstetrics of MLN Medical College’s Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital. This state-of-the-art facility has been set up for babies abandoned in garbage heaps, on temple stairs, in orphanages and even hospitals for some reason. MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi and others at the inauguration of the facility. (HT)

The guests appreciated the efforts for the noble work by Maa Bhagwati Vikas Sansthan, a Rajasthan-based organisation, which has been entrusted with the responsibility by the state government to develop shelter places in hospitals affiliated to different medical colleges of the state.

Yoga Guru at Maheshashram Ma Bhagwati Vikas Sansthan Devendra Agarwal said 75 such shelters for abandoned new-borns had been developed across the country and now preparations were being made to make such facilities at all medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

The ‘Ashray Palna Facility’ will be equipped with motion sensors. It will raise an alarm in the labour room two minutes after a new-born is left in the cradle. In these two minutes, the person who abandoned the baby may leave the place safely and remain anonymous. Meanwhile, the medical staff will immediately take the child into custody and start taking care of it. Once it is healthy enough, it will be shifted to the nearest state child shelter.