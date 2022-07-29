Faecal sludge and sewage management: ‘Challenge in U.P. one of governance and administration’
The director-general, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), Sunita Narain, said that Uttar Pradesh has been steadily laying the foundations for faecal sludge and septage management infrastructure in cities. Large investments are being made in building treatment plants, she said.
Speaking at a conference over the current state of faecal sludge and septage management system in Uttar Pradesh, Narain said that the time has come to assess the progress and initiate course-correction measures. The challenge of urban sanitation in UP as well as other states is not one of technology or infrastructure but one of governance and administration. The focus should be on streamlining operations, she said.
Programme director, water and wastewater, CSE, Depinder S Kapur, said that the report released by Central Pollution Control Board in 2021 says 95% of Uttar Pradesh cities are dependent on non-sewered sanitation systems. Only 31 towns out of the 734 have partial sewerage system coverage. Together they manage to treat merely 40% of the sewage. Sustainable and scientific management of faecal sludge and septage is among the top priority of UP, he said.
Principal secretary, urban development, Amrit Abhijat said that to motivate the city administration the urban development department is planning to introduce a system of ranking of districts on the basis of – ease of septage management.
Director, local bodies, Neha Sharma said that urban local bodies should be made an integral part of the infrastructure development process for faecal sludge and septage management with its very inception. The urban local bodies should be involved at each step of the project, she said.
A report on Septage Management for City-wide inclusive Sanitation in Uttar Pradesh was released on the occasion.
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
