Faizullaganj’s cup of woes overflows, water enters new colonies

LUCKNOW The flood situation in Faizullaganj showed little signs of easing on Thursday, as rising waters breached newer residential pockets, including Nand Puram Colony. Residents in already inundated areas remain trapped in their homes, battling shortage of food, safe drinking water and essential medicines. Residents of Faizullaganj area gather to collect water and other essential food supplies as floodwaters inundated their locality, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

By Wednesday, the inundation had reached at least 20 colonies across Wards II and IV. The affected zones include Pawan Vihar Colony, Mama Colony, Kailash Vihar, Gomti Vihar, Durga Puri, Bhargav Colony, Akshay Puram, Shiv Shakti Nagar, and parts of Sant Kabir Nagar and Krishna Lok Colony, among others.

Locals also alleged that relief material was not reaching many affected areas, with the focus of relief operations appearing to be around Mama Colony. They said families were struggling to arrange even basic necessities as waterlogged roads made it difficult to step out.

Suraj Kashyap, a resident of Krishna Lok Colony in Faizullaganj-II ward, said people had repeatedly sought help for basic needs as well as sanitation measures. “No authorities or relief material is reaching us. I have called nearly 50 times to get disinfectants sprayed in the area, but nobody has come. If someone needs to go out to buy milk or rations, there is four feet of water,” he said.

Kashyap said the crisis was particularly acute for families with children, sick residents and migrant workers. He claimed that contaminated water was also entering homes through submersible pumps.

“Even now nobody has come. Dirty water is coming through the submersible pump at homes. There are sick people here. An asthma patient living next to us needs to go out for medicines. We have called several times, but there is no boat facility,” said another resident Anup.

Another resident of ward-II added that migrant workers were also stranded without adequate food supplies. “There are labourers here whose homes have no ration. They have small children and are worried. There is not even drinking water,” he said.