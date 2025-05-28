Fake cop held in visa scam, duped youths with foreign job promises

A man impersonating a police sub-inspector was arrested in Bareilly on Tuesday for allegedly duping multiple people in a fake visa scam worth over ₹20 lakh. Identified as Jitendra Singh Khaira, a resident of Bhagwanpur Phulwa village in Bareilly, the accused posed as a sub-inspector to gain victims’ trust and ran an elaborate fraud operation involving fake visas and forged documents, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Jitendra Singh Khera, posed as a sub-inspector to gain victims’ trust. (Sourced)

Khaira was intercepted during a routine police check while driving an SUV equipped with a siren and a beacon light, typically used by police officials. Suspicious of his appearance and vehicle, police questioned him and searched his mobile phone, which led to the discovery of documents linked to the scam.

Superintendent of police (South) Anshika Verma confirmed Khaira’s arrest and said an investigation is underway to identify the full extent of the scam. “He was luring people with fake promises of overseas opportunities,” she said.

Officials recovered a fake police ID card, a police cap, mobile phone, and the SUV used to project his false identity. A probe into his digital trail and social media posts revealed he frequently shared photos in police uniform, using the fake identity to lure aspirants seeking jobs abroad.

According to police, Khaira promised victims employment opportunities in countries like Germany and Luxembourg.

In one case, Dalbir Singh, a resident of Kukra village in Lakhimpur Kheri, filed a complaint stating that he and several others were cheated out of ₹15-20 lakh in July 2023. Khaira allegedly collected their money and documents with the assurance of arranging overseas jobs but later used threats to silence refund demands.

Dalbir claimed to have transferred ₹3.54 lakh to Khaira via a mobile app. When he asked for his money and documents back, Khaira allegedly threatened to arrest and jail him.

More individuals have approached the police with similar allegations. Prachi Singh, a university student from Pantnagar in Uttarakhand, told investigators that she had submitted her educational certificates and paid ₹5,100 for hotel expenses after being promised a visa to Germany. Instead, Khaira allegedly offered her a fake Luxembourg visa and demanded ₹8 lakh. When she asked for her documents to be returned, he reportedly threatened her with jail using his false police identity.

Khaira has been booked under multiple provisions of the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These include charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property under Section 318(4), and criminal breach of trust under Section 316(2). He also faces charges related to criminal intimidation under Sections 351(2) and 351(3), forgery for the purpose of cheating under Section 336(3), and using forged documents or electronic records as genuine under Section 340(2).

Police believe more victims are likely to come forward in the coming days as the investigation expands.