Fake CRPF official held in Lucknow for duping job seekers

The Kakori police here under the Western Zone on Saturday arrested a man posing as a ‘CRPF inspector’ for allegedly duping people with promises of recruitment into the paramilitary force.

DCP (West) Vishwajeet Srivastava said the accused, identified as Alok Kumar, a resident of Bodepur village under Khandasa police station in Ayodhya district, was caught near the Rewari Toll Plaza late on Saturday night.

According to police officials, a complaint was lodged by Ram Kumar alias Bablu, a resident of Rewari, who alleged that Alok Kumar took money from him on the pretext of getting his daughter recruited into the CRPF and handed over a forged admit card.

Acting on the complaint, the Kakori police team nabbed Alok Kumar around 11 pm on Saturday. During interrogation, he admitted to impersonating a ‘CRPF inspector’, sending his photographs in uniform to gain victims’ trust, and demanding money for recruitment.

Police recovered several items from his possession, including a CRPF uniform (pant and shirt) with three stars and a nameplate marked ‘CRP’, three fake seals bearing the names ‘Ministry of Defence, Government of India’ and ‘Head Commandant, CRPF’, an ink pad, red and green pens, a carry bag, and a car.

Officers said the items were found neatly packed in the vehicle’s trunk. The accused confessed to using the seals and uniform to prepare fake admit cards and cheat job aspirants.

Legal proceedings have been initiated, and Alok Kumar has been sent to judicial custody.