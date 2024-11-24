‘Fake voting’: BSP to not contest any bypolls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday announced that her party would refrain from contesting bypolls across the country, accusing the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Uttar Pradesh government of indulging in fake voting through electronic voting machines (EVMs). This announcement followed the results of bypolls in U.P. and assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, where the BSP failed to win any seats. BSP failed to win any seats (Sourced)

Addressing a press conference, Mayawati claimed, “After the bypoll results were declared, there has been widespread discussion among the public that fake voting, which once happened with ballot papers, is now being carried out through EVMs with the misuse of government machinery.” She added that this “misuse” was a threat to democracy and said that the BSP would not participate in any bypoll until the Election Commission of India takes strict measures to curb fake voting.

Mayawati pointed out that while the ruling party may not always win during general elections, the fear of power change prevents administration misuse during such elections. “The BSP will contest the Lok Sabha, assembly, and local body elections with full strength,” she added, reaffirming the party’s commitment to electoral participation in national and state elections.

In a veiled attack on Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, Mayawati accused the BJP and Congress of promoting “selfish elements” within the Dalit community to divide votes and weaken the BSP. She alleged that these elements were funded to form political parties and strategically field candidates to ensure BSP’s defeat.

Notably, the Azad Samaj Party made inroads into BSP’s traditional stronghold in west U.P. during the bypolls, with BSP candidates finishing in fifth place in Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar) and Kundarki (Moradabad) assembly seats.